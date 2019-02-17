OMAHA | Taylor Frerichs scored a goal with 13:07 left in the third period to give the Sioux City Metros a 4-3 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over the Omaha Junior Lancers Sunday afternoon at Ralston Arena.
Dayson Tucker assisted on the game-winning goal in a ultra-competitive contest that was tied three times. Coach Jesse Monell’s squad improved to 24-3-3 following their second straight win, both against the Lancers.
Sioux City pulled within a 55-51 points difference to first-place Waterloo (27-2-1) in the 13-team MHSHL as the Kansas City Jets posted a 2-1 win on Sunday over the Warriors. Monell’s team has a slim 51-50 lead over third-place Cedar Rapids (25-5), which remained in contention for the title after Sunday’s 8-3 win over Fremont.
Frerichs, who contributed a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-1 win over Omaha at the IBP Ice Center, tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win, a game which had a 5 p.m. start at the rink which also houses the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers.
Frerichs and Cale Bricker each assisted on a power-play goal from Reece McDonald that gave the defending MHSHL regular-season and tournament champion a 2-1 lead at the 8:41 mark of the second period.
Omaha (21-8-1), the league’s fourth-place team, tied the game five minutes later on Jacob Ferguson’s power-play goal. McDonald then gave the Metros a 3-2 lead on a goal with 4:03 remaining until the second intermission.
Omaha tied the game on Brock James’ unassisted goal at the 5:41 mark of the third period.
Sioux City, which also received a first-period goal from Alec Nieman, outshot Omaha 31-21. Nieman had a goal and assist in the victory while Bricker dished two assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 18 of 21 save chances.
Nicholas Bradshaw delivered a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough for the Metros’ junior varsity, which fell 8-3.
Bradshaw, who had had 3-goal performances in two of his last three games, has 16 goals and three assists for the JV Metros. Tucker assisted on two of the goals, the first which gave the squad a 1-0 first-period lead and the other in the second frame.
Sioux City (13-15-2) received 45 saves from goalie Collin Patrick.
Sioux City will play Saturday and Sunday at Fremont.