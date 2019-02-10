SIOUX CITY | Blake Gaeser’s power play goal, 20 seconds into overtime, gave the Lincoln Junior Stars a 1-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Sioux City Metros Sunday morning at the IBP Ice Center.
It was heavily-contested series during the weekend. Gaeser had assisted on Trey Bohl’s power play goal Saturday afternoon at the IBP to force a 1-1 tie in the second period, but Sioux City claimed the win on Tyler Ownby’s third-period goal, assisted by both Smith Archer and Taylor Frerichs.
Sioux City (22-3-3), third in the 13-team MHSHL with 108 goals, was blanked for only the third time this season. Coach Jesse Monell’s squad is now 2-2 in overtime games.
Blake Beller had stopped 13 straight shots before surrendering the overtime goal. His teammates had outshot Lincoln (15-14), 22-14.
Nicholas Bradshaw scored three goals while leading the junior varsity Metros to a 3-1 victory. Bradshaw has 13 goals and three assists for Sioux City (13-13-2), which has gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.
Chase Mann assisted on all three goals while Dayson Tucker had two assists. Winning goaltender Collin Patrick had 33 saves.
Omaha is the Metros’ next opponent. The Metros will host varsity and JV games Friday and then travel to Omaha Sunday.