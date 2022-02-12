Lincoln defeats Sioux City as Johnson scores two goals

SIOUX CITY- Lincoln took down the Sioux City Musketeers for the second time in a week on Friday night at Tyson Events Center, as the Stars rode a pair of goals from Luke Johnson to a 4-2 win.

Ben Doran got the scoring started with a goal at the 5:48 mark of the first period for Sioux City, with assists from Tomi Leppanen and Sam Deckhut, and Ben Steeves made it a two goal game with a score at 8:55.

But the Muskies lead disappeared in the second period as the Stars scored twice, with goals coming from Johnson and Antonio Fernandez.

Dashel Oliver gave the Stars the lead for good in the third period, with an assist from Mason Marcellus at 3:42. Johnson tapped in his second goal of the day at the 8:57 mark, to put the game at its final score of 4-2.

The Musketeers out shot the Stars in the game, 38-21, but Lincoln was 2-for-4 on power play opportunities.

Sioux City goalie Axel Mangbo had 17 saves on 21 opportunities, while Kaiden Mbereko was 36-of-38.

Lincoln and Sioux City are now both 21-12 on the season. The Musketeers hosted Waterloo on Saturday night, after the Journal's press time.

Sioux City Metros

Sioux City 6, Omaha 2: The Sioux City Metros improved their season record to 16-10 on Friday with a 6-2 win over Omaha, as Cash Frigge and Chase Mann each scored a pair of goals for the Metros.

Chase Mann scored first for the Metros 25 seconds into the game, to give the home team a 1-0 lead. AT 11:11, Mann assisted on a power play goal from Grant Harder to make it a 2-0 lead for the Metros.

Landon Topf and and Frigge both scored in the second period, while Omaha got the first of its two goals from Karl Grafelman. As the game went into the final frame, Sioux City held a 4-1 lead.

Grafelman scored again at the 8:42 mark of the third to pull the Lancers within two points, at 4-2. But Frigge and Mann both scored again in the fourth quarter, to put the final score at 6-2.

Omaha out shot Sioux City in the game, 35-26, while Metros goalie Lochlin Jackson hauled in 33 saves on 35 chances.

On Saturday, the Metros lost 5-0 to the Des Moines Oak Leafs. The Oak Leafs outshot the Metros 28-17.

Des Moines scored four times in the second period.

