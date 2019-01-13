SIOUX CITY | Same score, almost the same highlights.
Reece McDonald collected two goals and two assists while leading the Sioux City Metros to a 7-0 Midwest High School Hockey League rout over the Mason City Mohawks Sunday morning at the IBP Ice Center.
McDonald was coming off a 4-goal effort in Saturday’s 7-0 win over the Mohawks. McDonald, who has 11 goals and 17 assists on the season for Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros, extended his scoring streak to eight games with his eighth multiple-point performance of the season.
This time, McDonald turned in a goal and an assist in both the first and second periods.
McDonald assisted on a Smith Archer power-play goal at the 5:48 mark of the first period. Eight and a half minutes later, McDonald gave the Metros a 3-0 lead on a power-play goal assisted by Ethan Burge and Cale Bricker.
McDonald then took part in each of Sioux City’s last two goals in the 4-goal second period. McDonald and Easton Ransford each assisted on Taylor Frerichs’ second goal of the game, a man-advantage goal at the 10:42 mark.
Then, with 3:32 left in the game, McDonald scored a goal on assists from Max Beller and Alec Nieman.
Sioux City (16-2-2) outshot the Mohawks, 43-11. Beller and Nieman scored power-play goals about three minutes apart to begin the second period.
Frerichs, the squad’s scoring leader with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists), turned in his sixth 2-goal effort of the season. Beller and Nieman each contributed a goal and two assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller (16-2-2) collected his second straight shutout, stopping each of the 11 shots he faced for a squad that is now tied for second in the MHSHL with Quad City (17-5). Quad City was defeated 6-2 by first-place Waterloo (22-0-1) on Sunday.
Cade Hesse scored three goals while leading Sioux City’s junior varsity to a 6-1 win over the Mohawks. Hesse, who has five goals and eight assists on the season, set the tone for his first-ever MHSHL hat trick with two first-period goals.
Chase Mann turned in a goal and three assists for Sioux City (9-10-1), two on goals by Hesse. Dayson Tucker and Kai Barner each recorded three assists.
Carter Johnson and Parker Ohm each recorded a goal in the JV Metros’ win. Collin Patrick had 11 saves.
Sioux City will continue MHSHL action with games Saturday and Sunday at Dubuque.