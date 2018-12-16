SIOUX CITY | Taylor Frerichs scored two goals as the Sioux City Metros picked up their fourth straight win, 4-1 during Midwest High School Hockey League action over the Kansas City Jets Sunday morning at the IBP Ice Center.
Frerichs collected his third 2-goal game of the season for Coach Jesse Monell’s squad. It was also the eighth multiple-point total of the season for Frerichs, the Metros’ scoring leader with 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists).
Easton Ransford, who provided two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Kansas City, assisted on Frerichs’ first-period goal and gave Sioux City (12-2-1) a 2-0 lead with a shorthanded goal in the second period.
Frerichs and Reece McDonald each provided third-period goals for the Metros, which outshot the Jets, 36-32.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 31 of 32 save attempts.
Sioux City’s junior varsity fell 4-2 to Kansas City. Nicholas Bradshaw scored both goals for Sioux City (7-7) while goaltender Collin Patrick had 14 saves.
The Metros will begin a two-game series at Lincoln Friday. The junior varsity game will start at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity will follow at 8:30.