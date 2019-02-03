DES MOINES | Smith Archer is on a roll.
Archer extended his scoring streak to four games with a four-point weekend as the Sioux City Metros got back on the winning track with back-to-back Midwest High School Hockey League wins over the Des Moines Oak Leafs during the weekend.
Archer recorded his second hat trick of the season Saturday as the Metros posted a 4-1 over the Oak Leafs. He also assisted on the first of Cale Bricker’s two goals during Sunday’s 4-2 win. Both games were at the Metro Ice Rink.
Archer has contributed 11 goals and 14 assists on the season for Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros, which hiked their season record to 21-3-2. He has six goals and three assists in his current scoring streak and overall, has scored in nine of his last 10 games.
Tyler Ownby, whose first period goal gave Sioux City a 1-0 lead on Saturday, assisted along with Taylor Frerichs on Archer’s goal at the 1:32 mark of the third period that snapped a 1-all tie.
About five minutes later, Frerichs and Ownby also assisted on a second Archer goal. Archer’s unassisted goal with 8:53 left in the game was part of a performance where the Metros outshot the Oak Leafs, 47-23.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 22 of 23 save opportunities.
Sunday, Sioux City trailed 2-0 before Reece McDonald scored a shorthanded goal with 8:08 remaining in the second period. Bricker tallied back-to-back goals about two minutes apart to close the second period while Ownby scored in the third period.
Bricker, who has 12 goals and 14 assists, picked up his third multiple-goal game of the season. Sioux City, which outshot Des Moines 24-22, received three assists from Alec Nieman while Max Beller dished two assists.
Blake Beller had 20 saves.
Sioux City’s junior varsity collected three out of a possible four points during the weekend.
Nicholas Bradshaw scored two goals, one in the second period and the other in the third during Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Oak Leafs.
Carter Johnson snapped a 1-1 tie on a goal at the 4:23 mark of the second period. Dayson Tucker scored the JV Metros’ first third-period goal.
Tucker had a goal and two assists. Winning goaltender Collin Patrick converted 22 of 23 shot attempts.
Sunday, the JV Metros fell 1-0 in a shootout. Tucker, Kai Barner and Chase Mann each missed shootout chances. Patrick was perfect in 28 save chances during regulation for a team that’s now 11-13-2 on the season.
Sioux City will host Lincoln in games on Saturday and Sunday.