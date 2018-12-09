SIOUX CITY | The Sioux City Metros scored three unanswered goals while rallying for a 3-1 win over the Omaha Junior Lancers during Midwest High School Hockey League action Saturday.
Ethan Burge and Cale Bricker each provided a goal and an assist in the third period for Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros. Burge tied the game, 26 seconds into the final frame with a goal that included assists from Bricker and Reece McDonald.
Burge and Max Beller assisted on Taylor Frerichs’ power play goal at the 7:51 mark. Then, with 3:46 left in the game, Bricker scored an empty-net goal, assisted by McDonald and Easton Ransford.
Sioux City (10-2-1) outshot Omaha 36-27. McDonald had two assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 26 of 27 save attempts. Sioux City, incidentally, has allowed only 15 goals on the season, just two shy of Waterloo, which has the MSHSL’s best record at 13-0.
Chander Pithan had a hat trick for Sioux City’s junior varsity, but it wasn’t good enough as Omaha had a 3-1 goal advantage in the third period of a 5-3 victory.
George Johnson assisted on two of the goals for Sioux City (7-6). Goalie Colin Patrick had 24 saves.
Sioux City will host Kansas City in games on Saturday and Sunday as MHSHL action continues.