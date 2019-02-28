SIOUX CITY | Jesse Monell knows it’s late in the hockey season, but he believes his team hasn’t peaked.
Monell’s Sioux City Metros yielded the second-least goals in the Midwest High School Hockey League (42). It tied the regular season total from last year’s squad that won both the league’s regular-season and tournament championships.
En route to a 26-3-3 record, the Metros also ranked third in MHSHL, scoring 135 goals. Sioux City finished the final month of the season on a 7-0-1 tear, outscoring opponents 37-11.
However, the only blemish was a 1-0 overtime loss at Lincoln on Feb. 10. Maybe that’s the reasoning of the first-year head coach, whose squad is seeded second heading into Friday’s 4 p.m. first-round game at the Ames/ISU Ice Arena against seventh-seeded Lincoln (17-14-1).
“We have not hit our peak yet,” said Monell, an assistant coach from last year’s Sioux City squad that after winning the program’s seventh MHSHL Tournament title, went on to win the USA Hockey High School Division 2 national title in Plymouth, Minn.
The Metros bring back nine athletes who hope to defend their title.
“Believe it or not, we still see room for growth in players I feel who have room still to grow," said Monell. "Playoff hockey brings out the best in some people. You can have an average skater who does good for you, but that same player can be a great player in the playoffs. It’s late in the season, but I believe we can still get better in certain areas.”
The Metros’ defensive strengths lie in a group of four defensemen (Max Beller, Alec Nieman, Colby Nieman, Ethan Burge) who have supported their partners and have also combined for 30 goals. They’ve also protected goaltender Blake Beller (23-3-3, 1.30 goals-against average) to the fullest.
Blake Beller repeated as a first-team goalie when the MHSHL announced its all-star team earlier this week. For the second straight season, Beller, a Hinton High School senior, played each of his team’s minutes between the pipes, logging career-best statistics with his GAA, along with six shutouts and a .934 save percentage.
Beller finished his career with 60 wins, which doesn’t include those earned in the playoffs. Six times last month and 16 times during the season, he yielded just one goal thanks the support of teammates and his sharp skills.
“He finished the season with the most wins of any Sioux City Metro goalie,” said Monell. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great athlete. Blake does what is necessary when a big save needs to be made. He makes it. The bigger the moment, the bigger he is. He’s always team first. He’s very reliable back there.”
Max Beller (19 goals, 21 assists) and Alec Nieman (7, 23) also received first-team MHSHL honors along with forwards Reece McDonald (17, 24) and Taylor Frerichs (22, 29). Incidentally, McDonald and Max Beller were unanimous selections.
However, one of the Metros’ unsung standouts as of late is center Smith Archer (16, 18), who will play on the No. 2 line Friday along with left wing Tyler Ownby (17, 16) and right wing Dayson Tucker (5, 7).
Unlike forwards like Frerichs, McDonald, Ownby and Cale Bricker (15, 21), Archer doesn’t enter action against Lincoln riding a four-game scoring streak. However, Archer, a junior varsity Metro a year ago, contributed two goals and three assists in Saturday’s 10-1 rout over Fremont, then picked up his team-leading third hat trick of the season in Sunday’s 9-1 rout over Fremont, which went 5-26-1 in its first year in the MHSHL.
“He’s very skilled. He loves controlling the puck," said Monell. "Recently, he’s found a way to score goals. Everyone needs a goal scorer and this kid has found the way to take the next step. He’s very accurate with his shot. He doesn’t try to kill or blast the puck, he just knows how to place the puck, where it needs to go to get past the goalie.”