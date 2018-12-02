SIOUX CITY | The Sioux City Metros bounced back from Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Waterloo with a 2-1 shootout win over Waterloo Sunday morning during Midwest High School Hockey League action at the IBP Ice Center.
Shootout goals from Reese McDonald, Ethan Burge and Tyler Ownby enabled Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros to win the extra session by a 3-2 margin. Teammate Max Beller hiked his season total to 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) on a goal at the 3:42 mark of the third period that tied the game at 1-all.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller yielded two shootout goals. However, during regulation, Beller converted 28 of 29 shootout attempts for Sioux City, which outshot Waterloo, 35-29.
Waterloo (12-0-1), which has a 25-19 lead over the Metros, collected three out of a possible four points in the series between the MHSHL’s top two teams. Kole Latusik had a goal and an assist, both in the third period of Saturday’s win at the IBP.
Blake Beller converted 16 of 18 save attempts.
The Metros junior varsity raised their season record to 7-5, hiking their winning streak to four games following Saturday’s 4-1 win over Waterloo and Sunday’s 5-4 shootout triumph.
Cade Hesse led Sioux City on Saturday with a goal and an assist. Goals for the Metros JV also came from Dayson Tucker, Nicholas Bradshaw and Parker Ohm. Winning goaltender Collin Patrick converted 24 of 25 save attempts.
Shootout goals from Chase Mann and Kai Barner enabled the JV Metros to win Sunday. Bradshaw scored two goals while Barner finished with a goal and an assist.
Mann also scored a regulation goal. Patrick converted 30 of 34 save attempts and was perfect in two shootout tries.
Sioux City will host Omaha Saturday. The varsity game will start at 2 p.m. and the JV game will follow at 4 p.m.