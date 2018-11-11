The Sioux City Metros completed a weekend sweep of previously unbeaten Quad City with a 3-1 win Sunday.
Quad City got on the board first when Peyton Watkins scored a power-play goal early in the first period.
The Metros responded with the equalizer on a Cale Bricker goal off assists from Reece McDonald and Dayson Tucker. Sioux City would add two insurance goals five seconds apart in the third period.
Taylor Rerichs scored a power-play goal with the helper going to Bricker while Bricker added the final score unassisted.
Blake Beller stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced.
Friday night, Sioux City got both of its goals in a 2-1 victory over Quad City in the first period.
Tyler Ownby found the back of the net off an assist from Frerichs 4:52 into the period. Easton Ransford made it 2-0 off a helper from McDonald less than three minutes later.
After a scoreless second period, Quad City finally got on the board when Watkins beat Beller. However, Beller was strong in net stopping 14 of the 15 shots that he saw.
The Metros outshot Quad City 21-15 in the game.
Sioux City is now in second place in the standings with a 5-1-0 record while Quad City fell to 4-2-0.