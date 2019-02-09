SIOUX CITY | Tyler Ownby’s goal with 6:27 left in the third period gave the Sioux City Metros a 2-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over Lincoln Saturday afternoon at the IBP Ice Center.
Alec Nieman recorded his second assist of the game on Ownby’s game-winner. Smith Archer also assisted on the play as Coach Jesse Monell’s squad improved their season record to 22-3-2 following their third straight victory.
Sioux City had taken a 1-0 lead as Nieman assisted along with Cale Bricker on Max Beller’s goal at the 5:05 mark of the second period. Five minutes later, Lincoln tied up on Trey Bohl’s power play goal.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller (22-3-2) converted 24 of 25 save opportunities. Beller has logged every possible varsity minute in between the pipes this season.
Sioux City’s junior varsity rallied from a 4-1 deficit to score four third-period goals in a 5-4 triumph over Lincoln.
Dayson Tucker scored the last of his three goals for Sioux City (12-13-2) at the 7:28 mark of the third period to tie the game 4-4. Parker Ohm assisted on the tying goal and the game-winning goal from Kai Barner with 6:58 remaining in the game.
Carter Johnson scored the first of the JV Metros’ four third-period goals. Winning goaltender Collin Patrick had 23 saves.
The two teams will continue the weekend series Sunday. The varsity game will start at 10 a.m. and the JV contest will follow at noon.