SIOUX CITY | Reece McDonald and Max Beller of the Sioux City Metros were among eight unanimous selections on the Midwest High School Hockey League's all-star team, which was released Monday.
McDonald, a forward, finished second on the Metros with 41 points and Beller, a defenseman, was third with 40. Team scoring leader Taylor Frerichs and goaltender Blake Beller along with forward Alec Nieman were also featured on the 24-member first team which was released the day after the regular season came to a close.
McDonald provided 17 goals and 24 assists for Sioux City, which will take a 26-3-3 record into Friday’s 4 p.m. MHSHL Tournament game at Ames/ISU Ice Arena against Lincoln (17-14-1). He had the squad’s lone 5-assist game of the season in Sunday’s 9-1 regular-season finale win over Fremont while a 4-goal performance in a 7-0 win over Mason City was another of his 10 multi-point games for a team which finished third in the league with 135 goals.
Max Beller enters the MHSHL Tournament with 19 goals and 21 assists. One of the MHSHL’s highest-scoring defensemen, Beller not only turned in 12 multi-point efforts (including a 4-goal game and a 3-goal game), but played strong defense for a club which ranked second in the league, allowing just 42 goals.
Sioux City’s scoring leader with 22 goals and 29 assists, Frerichs also took the team lead with six power-play goals and five game-winning goals. The MHSHL's eighth-leading scorer, Frerichs had multiple-point totals in four of his first five games and ended the regular season with 17.
Blake Beller repeated as a first-team goaltender. For the second straight season, Beller played every minute of every varsity game for the Metros, finishing with a 26-3-3 record, a 1.30 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and six shutouts.
Nieman's 30 points (7 goals, 23 assists) ranked seventh on the Metros and second on the blue line to Max Beller. One of the hottest scorers down the stretch with points in seven of his last eight games, Nieman has eight multi-point games, including a hat trick.