AMES, Iowa | This time it was Alec Nieman’s turn for a hat trick.
Nieman recorded three goals and an assist while leading the Sioux City Metros to a 9-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over Ames Saturday night at the Ames/ISU Rink.
Nieman, who has three goals and three assists on the season, collected only his second-ever multi-point game with the Metros. His only other game of this kind was on Feb. 19, 2017 when he recorded two assists in a 10-1 win at Lincoln.
Nieman’s scoring night began when he and Taylor Frerichs combined on assists on a goal by Max Beller at the 7:13 mark of the first period for a 2-0 lead. Beller was coming off a hat trick in Friday night’s 8-0 win over Ames.
Nieman scored the last of Sioux City’s four first-period goals. He then tallied a pair of third-period goals, the first was a power-play goal assisted by Beller and Dayson Tucker.
Tucker and Easton Ransford also scored first-period goals for the Metros, who improved their season record to 7-1-1. Tucker scored a second-period goal for Coach Jesse Morell’s squad along with Cale Bricker and Tyler Ownby.
Frerichs recorded four assists for a squad that outshot Ames 31-5. Ownby and Archer Smith each dished two assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller (7-1-1) collected his second straight shutout, registering five saves.
Tucker scored both goals for the Metros junior varsity in a 2-1 win. Chase Mann had two assists while winning goalie Collin Patrick had 31 saves for a squad that improved to 4-5.
The Metros are idle until Nov. 30 when they host Fremont.