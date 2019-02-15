SIOUX CITY | Logan Mercier recorded a goal and three assists while leading Omaha’s junior varsity to a 6-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Sioux City Metros Friday night.
Mercier, the MHSHL’s junior varsity leading scorer with 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists), scored in each period for the division-leading Junior Lancers. Mercier assisted on goals to three different players.
Sioux City (13-14) was outshot, 39-10.
Goaltender Collin Patrick registered 33 saves for the Metros.
The Metros will play at Ralston Arena Sunday afternoon against Omaha. The JV game will start at 3 o’clock and the varsity will follow at 5 p.m.