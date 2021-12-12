PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City Metros defeat Omaha

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City Metros high school hockey team defeated Omaha on Saturday by a single goal, as the Metros broke a 2-2 tie with a third period score from senior Chase Mann.

The win boosted Sioux City's record to 7-5 on the season.

Omaha scored first, when Timmy Johnson tapped in a goal at the 1:50 mark of the first period, with an assist from Michael Chase. The Metros didn't wait long to tie it up though, as Brenden Lynch scored on a power play, with assists from teammates Landon Topf and George Johnson.

At 7:34 in the second period, Sioux City took the lead with a goal by Nathan Solma, but Omaha's Karl Grafelman tied the game up again at 9:13.

The Metros finally took the lead for good at 15:56 in the third period, when Mann scored with an assist from George Johnson.

Sioux City's next game will be on Saturday, at Dubuque.

Wrestling

Riverside Wrestling Invitational

The West Sioux High School wrestling team placed second on Saturday at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational, as the Falcons scored 183.5 points to finish four points up on third-place Logan Magnolia, and 20.5 points behind team winner Creston/O-M.

Four West Sioux wrestlers won their weight class at the event, with senior Braden Graff beating Earlham sophomore Payton Harger in the 120-pound finals, to improve to 16-0 on the season.

At 126, senior Cameron Clark beat Jace Rose of Riverside to claim the title, and junior Mikey Baker improved to 16-0 on the season with a finals match win over East Mills junior Ryan Stortenbecker at 145.

The Falcons' final winner of the day was senior Cullen Koedam, who beat Logan-Magnolia senior Gavin Maguire at 160 pounds to take first place.

West Sioux junior Rigoberto Lopez finished fourth overall at 113 pounds, Ty Kennedy finished sixth at 152, and Keegan McMillan was third at 285 pounds.

Elsewhere, Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele took first place at 132 pounds by beating Luke Musich of Harlan, while Tristen Jensen finished third at 145.

At 152, Zack Butler took fourth for Woodbury Central, while junior Max McGill placed third at 160.

As a team, Woodbury Central placed seventh overall, and Ridge View placed 19th.

Ridge View's lone place winner was freshman Connor Jacobson, who finished sixth at 138 pounds.

Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite

The Hinton High School wrestling team came away with a tournament victory on Saturday at the Sibley-Ocheyedan Invitational.

The Blackhawks finished atop the team standings with an overall score of 228, 26 points ahead of runner-up MOC-Floyd Valley.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third with 187 team points, while Alta-Aurelia placed fourth at 147.

Three Hinton wrestlers finished atop their weight class. At 106, Evan Stahl beat SB-L's Dylan Swearingen to take first place, while Blackhawks' sophomore Ethan Sachau defeated SB-L's Ayden McRoberts at 120 pounds.

Gage Morgan was Hinton's final first-place winner, as the sophomore took the win with a victory over Dalton VanWyhe of SB-L.

At 113 pounds, Alta-Aurelia sophomore Aden Reib took first place, and Gerson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley won the 138-pound bracket.

The 145 pound bracket was won by Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan, while Sterling Haack and Josiah Bundt of MOC-Floyd Valley took first place at 152 and 195 pounds, respectively.

SB-L had one winner on the night, with Derek Moore beating Alta-Aurelia's Kaden Stites to win at 160 pounds.

Sioux City West had one winner on the night, in Antonio Medina. Medina took first place by beating Jacob Bishop of Hinton in the 182 pound title match.

At the heavyweights, Sibley-Ocheyedan sophomore Michael Block, Jr. beat Hinton's Tyler Chasteen to win the 220 pound bracket, while Zach Erpelding of Alta-Aurelia beat SB-L's Kaden Dillavou for the 285-pound win.

Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic

The South Sioux City High School boys wrestling team placed 34th overall on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, as the Cardinals scored 106.5 points, one spot ahead of Creighton Prep and one spot back of Ames.

Brandon Valley took the team title with 562.5 total points, while Millard South was second at 423.

Tony Palmer was South Sioux's top finisher, placing sixth overall at 160 pounds, while Mwamba Ngeleka took ninth place at 285.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed 13th in the team standings. The Warriors best finish came from freshman Bo Koedam, who placed second by losing to Waukee Northwester sophomore Carter Freeman in the 126 pound title match.

At 138 pounds, Ty Koedam took fifth place overall, and Hunter Steffans finished eighth at 145.

SB-L's Zander Ernst finished third overall at 152, with a victory over Olathe South senior Johnny Cash Thomas, and Ethan Skoglund placed eighth in the 106 pound standings.

