SIOUX CITY | Easton Ransford became the latest of the Sioux City Metros with a 2-goal performance during Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over the Kansas City Jets at the IBP Ice Center.
Ransford is the seventh Metro to score at least two goals in a varsity game this season. Hiking his season total to five goals and four assists, Ransford scored goals in both the first and third periods.
Ethan Burge assisted on both of Ransford’s goals. Reese McDonald assisted on Ransford’s third-period goal.
En route to its third straight victory, Sioux City (11-2-1) snapped a 1-1 tie when McDonald scored a goal with five minutes left in the second period.
Coach Jesse Monell’s squad then tallied two third period goals, 25 seconds apart. Smith Archer scored the first of those goals at the 2:26 mark.
Winning goalkeeper Blake Beller converted 15 of 16 save chances.
Dayson Tucker recorded a goal and an assist for Sioux City’s junior varsity, which slipped to 7-7 on the season following a 4-2 loss to the Jets. Tucker, one of the several 2-goal scorers for the varsity this season, assisted on a goal from Chase Mann.
Collin Patrick had 14 saves.
The Metros will host Kansas City Sunday. The varsity game will start at 10 a.m. and the JV will follow at noon.