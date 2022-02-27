Sioux City Metros defeat Lincoln

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City Metros hockey team came out victorious on Sunday against Lincoln in the final game of the regular season, as the Metros took down the Junior Stars in overtime, 4-3.

Lincoln scored the first two goals of the game on scores from Kaleb Seibel and Jacob Ehlers, but Sioux City's Grant Harder put the Metros on the board with a goal at the 9:31 mark of the first.

Drake Anderson and Cash Frigge gave the Metros the lead with a pair of goals in the second period, but Lincoln tied it up in the third thanks to a goal from Jayce Polivka, with assists from Ehlers and Andrew Olsen.

After one overtime, the game was still tied, sending it to a shootout. Karson Fitch then scored in the shootout to send Sioux City to victory.

The Midwest High School Hockey League Varsity Championship Tournament begins on Thursday at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.

No. 5 seeded Sioux City will play its first round game against No. 12 Ames on Thursday at 4 p.m.

