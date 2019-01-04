OMAHA | Tyler Ownby scored two goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Sioux City Metros fell 3-2 in overtime to the Omaha Junior Lancers in a Midwest High School Hockey League game at Ralston Arena Friday night.
Cole Bieber’s goal at the 3:32 mark of overtime was the difference for Omaha (12-5-1), which won its seventh straight game. In fact, the Junior Lancers avenged a 3-1 loss to the Metros on Dec. 8, the only other time the two teams have met.
Sioux City (14-2-2) received tying goals from Ownby in both the second and third periods. Smith Archer and Taylor Frerichs dealt assists on the goal that forced a 1-1 tie at the 1:20 mark of the second period, but 30 seconds later, Omaha took a 2-1 lead on Nick Novak’s basket.
Cale Bricker and Reece McDonald assisted on Ownby’s 10th goal of the season with 3:39 left in regulation.
Each team took 26 shots. Sioux City goaltender Blake Beller converted 23 of 26 save attempts.
Sioux City’s junior varsity slipped to 7-10-1 after a 4-1 loss. Dayson Tucker forced a 1-1 tie when he scored off Chase Mann’s assist with 6:51 left in the first period, but Omaha scored three unanswered goals in the third period to clinch the win.
Collin Patrick converted 36 of 40 save attempts for the Metros.
Sioux City is idle until next Saturday when it plays at Mason City. The varsity game will begin at 2 p.m. and the JV contest will follow at 4 o’clock.