Sioux City Metros score all four goals in second period to beat Mason City

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros hockey team scored all four of its goals in the period on Sunday, beating Mason City 4-1 at IBP Ice Center.

Neither Sioux City nor Mason City scored in the first period, but Sioux City's Brenden Lynch scored 99 seconds into the second period.

Lynch's goal was assisted by Drake Anderson.

Kolton Kane scored at the 5:02 mark in the second period, and it was a short-handed goal. Kai Barner and Tyler Ownby recorded assists on the play.

Cade Hesse scored the next two goals for the Metros. Hesse scored his first goal at 9:28, and the assists came from Tristan Woodbury and Kane.

Then, Hesse scored an unassisted goal at 16:22. According to the league's stats page, those two goals are the first two goals scored by Hesse while with the Metros varsity squad.

Mason City's Nik Howell scored in the third period.

