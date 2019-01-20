SARNIA, Ont. | Forward Reece McDonald and defenseman Max Beller of the Sioux City Metros are part of the Team Midwest squad that fell 4-1 to Ontario’s Halton Hills in the title game of the International Silver Stick Sunday.
Team Midwest finishes its Silver Stick run as the silver medalist in the Midget AA division. McDonald and Beller were part of a 20-member Midwest High School League-dominated squad that went 4-1-1 over the past three days.
Friday, Team Midwest opened pool play with a 4-0 win over the Chatham Kent Cobras, then dueled to a 2-2 tie against the Kensington Valley Raiders. Team Midwest concluded pool play with Saturday’s 4-2 win over the North York Knights.
Team Midwest qualified for Sunday’s semifinals with a grueling 2-1 win in five overtimes over the Ottawa Valley Aces, then reached the finals after a 3-2 overtime win over Atlanta Phoenix.
Details of the games were not available.
McDonald is the Metros’ second-leading scorer with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists). Beller follows in third with 25 points (15, 10).
Team Midwest earned a spot in the finals of the prestigious International Silver Stick tournament by winning the Rocky Mountain regional qualifier last October. The team is made up of top players from the MHSHL coached by Nick Harahill of the Omaha Junior Lancers and assisted by Larry Heggebo of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders.