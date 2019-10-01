COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Hope Cvrk has had a strong season for the Sioux City Metros and it got better on Tuesday as she broke the pool record in Council Bluffs in the 100-yard butterfly.
Cvrk won the event in a time of 58.43 seconds to set the pool record. She won the event by 11 seconds.
It wasn't Cvrk's only win of the night as she won the 200-yard IM in 2:16.47, winning the event by nine seconds.
Cvrk teamed up with Brecken Baller, Lily Wright and Avery Koopmans to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.88.
Cvrk, Baller, Koopmans and Madison Slaughter then teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:56.41, winning the event by almost 20 seconds.