Hope Cvrk finishes 4th in 100 fly at state
PREP SWIMMING

MARSHALLTOWN -- Sioux City Metro junior swimming Hope Cvrk had two top-eight finishes on Saturday at the state swimming and diving meet in Marshalltown.

Her best performance came in the 100-yard butterfly. Cvrk swam in the A-final and finished in fourth place with a time of 57.02 seconds to end up on the podium. Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin won the event in 53.41.

Cvrk's second top-eight finish was in the 200-yard freestyle. She swam in the A-final and finished in seventh place with a time of 1:54.98. Aurora Roghair won the event in 1:48.85.

Lily Wright, a senior, swam in the B-finals of the 100-yard breaststroke. She finished in 15th place with a time of 1:10.11.

Cvrk and Wright both swam in the 200-yard medley relay with freshman Keera Adajar and sophomore Brecken Baller. The relay finished in 13th place in 1:52.17.

Cvrk and Wright were both part of the 200-yard freestyle relay, too, along with senior Madison Slaughter and junior Avery Koopmans. The relay finished in 18th place in 1:42.14.

Koopmans, Slaughter, Baller and senior Grace Holzerland swam in the 400-yard freestyle relay and the group beat their seed time by about two seconds. They finished in 23rd in 3:47.50.

