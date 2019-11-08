Hope Cvrk, Lily Wright qualify for state swim finals

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Hope Cvrk and Lily Wright each swam in the prelims of the state swimming meet in Marshalltown on Friday.

Cvrk swam in two events and qualified in both. In the 200-yard freestyle, Cvrk finished with a time of 1:53.76. She is in heat two, the A-final, of Saturday's competition and has had the sixth-best time.

Cvrk also qualified for the heat two, the A-final, in the 100-yard butterfly. The junior finished with a time of 56.28 seconds, which was the third fastest time in the prelims.

Wright, a senior, qualified in heat one, the B-final, in the 100-yard backstroke. She had a time of 1:08.44, which was the 10th-best time.

The Sioux City Metros will also compete in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

