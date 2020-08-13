IGCA releases All-State softball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IGCA released the All-State softball teams on Thursday.

Each of the five classes were divided into three teams.

CLASS 4A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Kenzie Foley was named to the 4A first team.

Foley batted .386 on the season with four home runs, six doubles and 26 RBIs.

In the circle, she won nine of the 12 games she started. In 79 innings, she had a 1.33 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP as she struck out 68 batters. Opponents only batted .188 against her.

Le Mars senior Brooke Haage, SB-L senior Emma Christensen and Storm Lake senior Skylar Cole were all named to the All-State 4A second team.

Christensen batted .397 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .767 slugging percentage. Her 38 runs scored were the fourth-most in 4A. She had nine doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs.

Haage batted .343 with 16 runs scored, four doubles and 19 RBIs.

Cole struck out 135 batters, the third-most in 4A. She finished with a 1.18 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP as opponents only batted .157 against her in 88 2/3 innings pitched. Cole also batted .312 with 23 runs scored and three home runs.