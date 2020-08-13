IGCA releases All-State softball teams

The IGCA released the All-State softball teams on Thursday.
Each of the five classes were divided into three teams.
CLASS 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Kenzie Foley was named to the 4A first team.
Foley batted .386 on the season with four home runs, six doubles and 26 RBIs.
In the circle, she won nine of the 12 games she started. In 79 innings, she had a 1.33 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP as she struck out 68 batters. Opponents only batted .188 against her.
Le Mars senior Brooke Haage, SB-L senior Emma Christensen and Storm Lake senior Skylar Cole were all named to the All-State 4A second team.
Christensen batted .397 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .767 slugging percentage. Her 38 runs scored were the fourth-most in 4A. She had nine doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs.
Haage batted .343 with 16 runs scored, four doubles and 19 RBIs.
Cole struck out 135 batters, the third-most in 4A. She finished with a 1.18 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP as opponents only batted .157 against her in 88 2/3 innings pitched. Cole also batted .312 with 23 runs scored and three home runs.
SB-L senior Chloe Black was named to the 4A All-State third team. Black batted .442 with 39 runs scored, tied for the second-most in 4A. She also had seven doubles three triples and 23 RBIs.
CLASS 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Brooke Zylstra was named to the 3A first team.
Zylstra batted .491 with a .782 slugging percentage. She had six doubles, two triples and two home runs and she drove in 27 runs. She scored 19 runs.
Heelan senior Kiana Fjeldheim, BH/RV senior Lizzy Blum and MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore Carlin Smith were all named to the 3A second team.
Blum batted .413 with 17 runs scored and eight doubles. In the circle, she struck out 111 batters, the 10th-most in 3A, in 97 1/3 innings.
Fjeldheim batted .370 with 24 runs scored.
Smith batted .379 with six doubles, two home runs and 24 RBIs. In the circle, Smith threw 113 innings, the fourth-most in 3A, with 96 strikeouts. She had a 1.67 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.
Heelan freshman Angel Shaw, MOC-Floyd Valley senior Delanie Niemyer, Sioux Center senior Dana Den Herder and Spirit Lake senior Karli Olsen were all named to the third team.
Niemyer batted .344 with 18 runs scored. Shaw had a 2.38 ERA and opponents only batted .191 against her in 70 2/3 innings. Den Herder batted .424 with 21 runs scored. Olsen batted .468 with a .632 on-base percentage. She also scored 28 runs with five doubles and 25 RBIs.
CLASS 2A
West Monona senior Lexi Lander was named to the 1A first team.
In the circle, Lander led all of 2A with 201 strikeouts and she had the third-best ERA at 0.65. Her 0.75 WHIP was the fourth-best in 2A and her 118 innings pitched were the third-most. Opponents only hit .127 against her and Lander's 19 wins were tied for the second-most in 2A.
At the plate, Lander batted .500 with a .607 on-base percentage and a .984 slugging percentage. Her 36 RBIs were the second-most in 2A and her seven home runs were tied for the third-most. She also had 10 doubles.
South O'Brien senior Taryn Hintz, Western Christian senior Tori Wynja, West Lyon junior Kennedy Kramer, West Monona senior Megan Nichols and West Sioux senior Erika McKenney were all named to the second team.
Nichols batted .435 with 11 doubles, tied for the sixth-most in 2A, and 24 RBIs.
Hintz batted .466 with a .707 slugging percentage. She had 18 RBIs, six doubles and two home runs.
Wynja batted .513 with a .718 slugging percentage. She had five doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs.
Kramer batted .358 with two home runs. In the circle, Kramer had a 2.12 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP in 86 innings pitched.
McKenney batted .517 with an .817 slugging percentage. She had nine doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Hinton junior Alyssa Fischer, Lawton-Bronson senior Haley Williams and junior Bella Johnson, Ridge View sophomore Emma Vohs, West Lyon junior Hayley Knoblock, West Monona junior Mallory McCall and West Sioux senior Payton Schwiesow were all named to the third team.
Schwiesow batted .433 with 26 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Fischer batted .435 with a .739 slugging percentage as she had eight doubles. Williams batted .393 with a .500 on-base percentage as she scored 20 runs and hit seven doubles, two triples and a home run. Johnson batted .426 with a .550 on-base percentage and a 1.021 slugging percentage as she hit seven home runs, tied for the third-most in 2A. Vohs batted .383 with a .506 on-base percentage and a .717 slugging-percentage as scored 24 runs, had six doubles, hit four home runs and drove in 23 runs. Knoblock batted .404 with 18 runs scored. McCall batted .422 and had a .532 on-base percentage with 29 runs scored.
CLASS 1A
Akron-Westfield sophomore Natalie Nielsen and senior Jaden Harris were both named to the 1A first team along with Gehlen Catholic sophomore Rylee Schnepf, Newell-Fonda junior Bailey Sievers, River Valley senior Taylor Knaack and Westwood junior Shelby Skinner.
Harris was tied for eighth in 1A with a .544 average to go along with 28 runs scored.
Nielsen batted .302. In the circle, Nielsen had 130 strikeouts, tied for the ninth-most in 1A. She had a 1.55 ERA in 95 innings along with a 0.91 WHIP. Opponents only batted .169 against her.
Schnepf had 91 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings. Opponents only batted .153 against Schnepf, who also had a 0.78 WHIP.
Sievers batted .551, the seventh-best mark in 1A. Her 38 runs scored were the fourth-most in 1A and she hit six doubles.
Knaack batted .446 with 33 runs scored. She had a .575 on-base percentage with six doubles and 25 runs scored. In the circle, Knaack's 120 1/3 innings were the sixth-most in 1A. She struck out 115 batted and had a 2.56 ERA.
Skinner batted .455 with 23 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Gehlen Catholic senior Addison Weber, Kingsley-Pierson freshman Avery Schroeder, Newell-Fonda eighth-grader Kierra Jungers and sophomore Macy Sievers, River Valley junior Brittany Meyer, Remsen St. Mary's junior Brittany Johnson and Woodbury Central junior Emma DeStigter were all named to the second team.
Macy Sievers batted .344 with 21 runs scored and 21 RBIs. Jungers had 93 strikeouts in 82 innings and had a 1.37 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP.
Weber batted .500 with 17 runs scored. Schroeder batted .413 with four doubles, four triples and two home runs. Meyer batted .403 with 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and 33 RBIs, tied for the second-most in 1A. Johnson batted .512 with 17 runs scored. DeStigter batted .320 with five home runs as she slugged .700.
Kingsley-Pierson junior Rachel Bohle, Newell-Fonda freshman Mia Walker, River Valley senior Kaylee Knaack and Westwood freshman Jaeden Ferris were all named to the third team.
Bohle batted .372 with three home runs. Walker batted .491 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. Kaylee Knaack batted .323 with 28 runs scored. Ferris batted .444 with 17 runs scored.
