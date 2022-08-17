IHSAA Board of Control passes regulations for high school students to gain NIL compensation

MASON CITY, Iowa — Welcome to the 2022-23 athletic year in Iowa.

Football practices now feature the clash of pads as most schools prepare for Week 1 that happens in two Friday nights. Some might even be playing a Week 0 game this week.

Volleyball teams are starting to figure out rotations. Cross country programs are getting in meet shape. Golf competitions are already underway. Swimming isn't far behind.

Soon the sun will set a tad earlier. The weather will get a touch cooler. And the leaves will turn colorful yellows, reds and oranges.

But some high school athletes will see the color green.

Green as in money.

Student athletes in Iowa are about to find out just how much they're worth.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association's new handbook offers guidance for athletes who wish to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness throughout their prep career.

"To be honest, they've never been prohibited from doing that," IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said in a phone interview with the Globe Gazette. "High school kids have always been able to earn money outside of their athletic performance. Basically, we recognize NIL is here.

"We recognize students have these opportunities, and we want to help."

For more than a year, college student athletes have been able to earn money by allowing businesses to use their name, image and likeness.

Now, the world of NIL has made its way to the prep scene.

Iowa becomes the 15th state to put out guidelines for high school athletes to profit off NIL.

Keating said athletes who wish to pursue NIL opportunities should seek counsel, seek advice from a tax expert and make sure any NIL activity doesn't affect collegiate eligibility.

"It gives them the information they need should they decide to seek this," Keating said. "This puts it on the radar. This is here, and if you have an opportunity, great. There can be some great philanthropic lessons."

High school athletes seeking to profit from their name, image and likeness should follow these guidelines.

An athlete should not use any logos or member school marks or the IHSAA in NIL activity. That includes clothing and equipment.

An athlete should not use his/her school name or mascot during an NIL activity.

No member school facilities should be used for NIL activities.

Illegal substances such as tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, plus adult entertainment, weapons, gambling and gaming cannot be promoted.

NIL compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance. Compensation should not be used as a recruiting tool, and no compensation will be paid by the school or an agent of the school.

In regard to banning use of school logos, mascots or facilities in NIL activities, Keating said he wants NIL activities to be about the individual, not the school.

"We want to keep those things separate," he said.

How this will play out is what intrigues Keating. He understands what top level athletes will want in terms of financial compensation.

In the same breath, he believes it won't be a mess like it is at the collegiate level.

"That was one of our goals, we wanted to keep it simple," Keating said. "We tried not to get into the weeds. If we find some things out along the way or certain things are happening we didn't anticipate and we feel we need to add to that guidance, we will."