IHSAA gives details about playoff football format

You won’t need to refresh the computer every few minutes at 2:30 in the morning waiting for the Iowa High School Athletic Association to release its football playoff pairings this season.
You also won’t have a full bracket for each classification to print out showing each school’s path to the UNI-Dome.
The IHSAA plans to release “pods” for each of its six classifications around noon on Oct. 10, a day after the seven-week regular season concludes.
“You don’t have to have a sleepover or a campfire this year,” IHSAA assistant director and football administrator Todd Tharp said Tuesday morning in an interview with the Quad-City Times. “We’ll let people go home, relax and sleep after that Friday night.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs have been restructured this season. Every team, except for two in 8-player and possibly the five Des Moines Public Schools whose seasons have been paused because they’re not doing face-to-face learning, will participate.
For instance, there are 40 schools in Class 4A. If the four Des Moines Public Schools aren’t involved (Des Moines Hoover is 3A), that would leave 36 teams. It would mean 28 byes and four first-round contests on Oct. 16 to reach 32 teams.
After the second-round games, the IHSAA will put the 16 teams remaining in each class into four, four-team pods. Those pods will be released around noon on Saturday, Oct. 24. The winner of each of those pods would make it to the semifinal round in the UNI-Dome.
Essentially, it is three two-week tournaments. The top teams could host all the way through the quarterfinal round.
“I’m sorry to disappoint, but this won’t be like the NCAA tournament where you’ve got a 64-team bracket and can see all the way through the possible opponents a team has to beat to make it to the semifinals,” Tharp said. “We’ll re-pod after every two rounds.
“We’re going to avoid putting the two best teams against each other right away, and a lot of focus will be on geography this year. There might be a lot more district rematches that might occur that first round depending on where you’re at. You might play a team you played the previous week or two weeks ago.”
Tharp said it is likely travel will be extended in the second pod, which would be the third round (Oct. 30) and quarterfinal (Nov. 6) matchups.
There are 54 schools in 3A, 2A and 1A, meaning 10 teams will get a bye in the first round. If Hoover can't participate, it would leave 53 teams in 3A and create an additional opening-round bye.
“Ideally, it would be the nine district champions and one floater team in there,” Tharp said. “I don’t have a real good rationale of how we’ll decide that 10th team. It might be based on geography, strength of a certain area of the state. It is a unique scenario.”
Eight-player began the year with 67 teams, but Clarksville recently canceled the remainder of its season. Tharp said two schools in south-central Iowa have opted not to play in the postseason, but will face off in a Week 8 game. That leaves 64 teams, resulting in every school playing in the first round.
“Our intentions, you have to be ready to play in the postseason on that Friday, Oct. 16,” Tharp noted.
If a team calls the IHSAA after the pods have been released to report a positive COVID-19 test and says it must quarantine, its opponent would get a bye into the next round.
“If that team happens to win a game in the first round but then the following Monday or Tuesday learns it can’t play the next round because it has to quarantine, we’re not going to bring a team that was defeated back,” Tharp said. “So the team they were scheduled to play would move on.”
The IHSAA will stretch out the semifinal games on Nov. 12-14. There will be contests at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. They will clear out the facility after each game to sanitize the field, benches and team personnel areas.
The intention is to crown three state champions on Thursday, Nov. 19 and three more on Friday, Nov. 20.
“When an AD or coach gets a phone call, they start to cringe about a possible positive test," Tharp said. "It is not a fun life to live, but all the feedback we’ve gotten from people is they are very appreciative and thankful that an opportunity was provided for them to have a season.”
