IHSAA gives details about playoff football format

Eight-player began the year with 67 teams, but Clarksville recently canceled the remainder of its season. Tharp said two schools in south-central Iowa have opted not to play in the postseason, but will face off in a Week 8 game. That leaves 64 teams, resulting in every school playing in the first round.

“Our intentions, you have to be ready to play in the postseason on that Friday, Oct. 16,” Tharp noted.

If a team calls the IHSAA after the pods have been released to report a positive COVID-19 test and says it must quarantine, its opponent would get a bye into the next round.

“If that team happens to win a game in the first round but then the following Monday or Tuesday learns it can’t play the next round because it has to quarantine, we’re not going to bring a team that was defeated back,” Tharp said. “So the team they were scheduled to play would move on.”

The IHSAA will stretch out the semifinal games on Nov. 12-14. There will be contests at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. They will clear out the facility after each game to sanitize the field, benches and team personnel areas.

The intention is to crown three state champions on Thursday, Nov. 19 and three more on Friday, Nov. 20.