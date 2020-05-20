IHSAA, IGHSAU agree to start summer high school baseball, softball seasons on June 1

The actual guidelines aren't known yet but the IHSAA and IGHSAU both announced that fans will be permitted at games.

How many fans are allowed or whether there will be concessions or other safety protocols are not yet known. Both associations will release the full plans over the next week.

"In the back of every coach's mind, this season is about making sure that you are thinking of your players' safety and health. That's the biggest key for me that all of my players and their families stay healthy," Darrow said. "I think every team is going to keep their players and families in the back of their minds and respect everyone's seasons."

Osborne knows the risks. He said there have been a few cases in the Heelan community. Plus he personally has at-risk family members. His son has diabetes and he also has a one-year-old at home.

"I think (safety) is first and foremost. Anytime you are coaching at the high school level, that's the primary concern," Osborne said. "We are going to do the things we can to stay safe and not endanger families. It's important that we pay close attention to that and keep things sanitary and avoid as much close contact as we can."

Dicus has been going over guidelines that the NFHS released in order to prepare for the season.