IHSAA, IGHSAU release more guidelines ahead of summer sports season

• Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts. Players and coaches are encouraged to use sanitizing wipes after contact with any shared equipment. Players are encouraged to shower and wash their clothing immediately upon returning home.

• Dugouts are not to be used during practice. Players’ items should be lined up against a fence at least 6 feet apart.

• The recommendation is for workouts in “pods” of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.

• Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, and no congregating of players while waiting to bat

• Essential personnel only are permitted on the field of play. These are defined as players, coaches, trainers and umpires.

• At practice, parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice. At games, schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Schools should encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand.