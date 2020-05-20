IHSAA, IGHSAU will start summer high school baseball, softball seasons on June 1

As Dicus put it, it was one of the better roller coaster rides he has been on.

"There were moments that there was no doubt, going on June 1, that was a long way away and this will be gone and we will be going," Dicus said. "Then you hit the low point of the roller coaster and you don't see any way we are going to play with the restrictions. Now we are on the upward climb and got the approval from the governor.

"Everyone is relieved and everyone is ready to get back outdoors and do what we do in Iowa."

Eickholt felt the key to having a season was in the governor's announcement on Wednesday.

"That's been the whole holdup to whether we have a season on what the governor decides. That's what the state has been waiting for and baseball and softball can move forward," Eickholt said. "Everyone is optimistic and ready to get going and that's a good feeling. We have very high hopes for this season."

The actual season

What is known is that practices will start on June 1 and the first games can be held on June 15. After that, the IHSAA and IGHSAU still need to approve the rest of the plan.