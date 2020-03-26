IHSAA releases 2020 football schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

East had a major change to its schedule as well. Just like the Stars, the Black Raiders don't have to face Dowling or Ankeny this season.

The Black Raiders, which went 6-3 last season, do have to face two teams that earned trips to the UNI-Dome - West Des Moines Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The rest of East's schedule faces teams with six wins or less.

"I think the tier process has really helped out in that aspect," Webb said. "It's a schedule where we can win a lot of games. We are not a program where we can go in and roll over people so it should be a challenging schedule. The key to the whole thing is to stay healthy and be at full strength."

East opens at Bishop Heelan (Aug. 28) and then is at Le Mars (Sept. 4). Then the Black Raiders host West Des Moines Valley (Sept. 11) and SB-L (Sept. 18). The other two home games for East are against C.B. Thomas Jefferson (Oct. 9) and D.M. Roosevelt (Oct. 15). The three other games are at West (Sept. 25), at Fort Dodge (Oct. 2) and at C.B. Abraham Lincoln (Oct. 23).