IHSAA releases 2020 football schedule

North High School Stars head football coach Mitch Mohr was happy with the IHSAA's new model that put Class 4A schools in groupings based on competitive balance.
That was released back in February. The next step was for the IHSAA to follow through with a full schedule that allowed for a competitive balance as well.
On Thursday, the IHSAA released schedules, not just for 4A, but for every class in the state.
Once again, Mohr was happy with the schedule the IHSAA set for North.
North starts the season at South Sioux City on Aug. 28 followed by its first home game against Des Moines Hoover on Sept. 4. The Stars have three more home games against Fort Dodge (Sept. 10), Des Moines North (Oct. 2) and West (Oct. 16). The remaining road games are at Des Moines Roosevelt (Sept. 18), Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (Sept. 25), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (Oct. 9) and Marshalltown (Oct. 23).
"The coaching staff and I were very happy with the schedule," Mohr said. "It's very competitive for us. Marshalltown, Roosevelt and Fort Dodge, those are three competitive games. It's a schedule that allows us to be competitive and maybe get some momentum by starting a winning streak. This gives us an opportunity to build a program."
The schedule is slightly similar from the last two seasons for the Stars, which went 1-8. C.B. Lincoln, C.B. Jefferson, West and Hoover are all holdovers from last season but the other five games are all against different opponents.
Gone from the schedule are Ankeny, Dowling Catholic, East and Le Mars. Dowling won another 4A state title last season and faced Ankeny in the second-round of the playoffs. East won six games and Le Mars had five victories. Lincoln, a three-win team from last season, is also gone.
The 2020 schedule features only two 2019 playoff teams on North's schedule and both teams - Fort Dodge and Roosevelt - each finished with six wins after losing in the first round. Marshalltown went 5-4. The rest of the teams on the Stars schedule all had losing records last season.
C.B. Lincoln and C.B. Jefferson each went 3-6, South Sioux and Hoover both went 2-7. West and D.M. North both were 0-9.
"We are all in the same boat," Mohr said. "We are helping each other out and we are all looking to gain momentum. Even if this is a one-season blip, I think this is a great building thing for us."
One major difference with North's schedule is the lack of Sioux City East on it, which is a bit unusual for Black Raiders coach Brian Webb.
"We put them high on our list of teams to play but the state determines who we play and we didn't draw them this year," Webb said. "I think looking at the schedules, we are the only (major) school district where we don't have all of the teams play each other. It is what it is. Hopefully (2021) we can get them back in our schedule."
You have free articles remaining.
East had a major change to its schedule as well. Just like the Stars, the Black Raiders don't have to face Dowling or Ankeny this season.
The Black Raiders, which went 6-3 last season, do have to face two teams that earned trips to the UNI-Dome - West Des Moines Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The rest of East's schedule faces teams with six wins or less.
"I think the tier process has really helped out in that aspect," Webb said. "It's a schedule where we can win a lot of games. We are not a program where we can go in and roll over people so it should be a challenging schedule. The key to the whole thing is to stay healthy and be at full strength."
East opens at Bishop Heelan (Aug. 28) and then is at Le Mars (Sept. 4). Then the Black Raiders host West Des Moines Valley (Sept. 11) and SB-L (Sept. 18). The other two home games for East are against C.B. Thomas Jefferson (Oct. 9) and D.M. Roosevelt (Oct. 15). The three other games are at West (Sept. 25), at Fort Dodge (Oct. 2) and at C.B. Abraham Lincoln (Oct. 23).
"We feel good about our schedule. We feel like there are a lot of winnable games on there," Webb said. "If you look at the other teams, there's a lot of competitive games. A lot of the teams will hover around .500 because there's a balance to our schedules. You take every game one by one and we won't look at the schedule and chalk up wins right now. We have to get ready."
SB-L's schedule isn't too different than it has been the past few seasons. Some of the dates against opponents have changed but only one opponent is different. Instead of playing Denison-Schleswig, the Warriors will host Glenwood on Sept. 4. Glenwood went 7-3 and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
"I would say (our schedule) is something to get excited about. It's a big game every Friday night," SB-L coach Justin Smith said. "Glenwood, Lewis Central and Harlan are top-10 teams and East is improving. It's going to be a good test to get us ready."
The Warriors, which went 10-2 and played in the 3A state semifinals, open the season on Aug. 28 at home against Lewis Central. SB-L also hosts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Sept. 25), Le Mars (Oct. 2) and Spencer (Oct. 23). Besides the game at East, SB-L also travels to Harlan (Sept. 11), Storm Lake (Oct. 9) and Bishop Heelan (Oct. 16).
"(The tough schedule) is good to keep kids' attentions. Some years you play some teams that aren't very good. (A tough schedule) is always a reason to be focused practice,' Smith said. "The only downside, you have to stay healthy. We are smaller than Lewis Central, Glenwood and East with less than half of the enrollment. We are excited about the schedule. I let the kids know over social media, if this doesn't motivate you to work harder, I don't know what will."
West went 0-9 this season. Besides hosting East, the Wolverines host Glenwood (Aug. 28), South Sioux (Sept. 3), C.B. Abraham Lincoln (Oct. 1) and C.B. Thomas Jefferson (Oct. 23). West travels to Hoover (Sept. 11), D.M. East (Sept. 18) and Indianola (Oct. 9).
After opening the season at home against East, Bishop Heelan hosts Sioux Center (Sept. 4), Storm Lake (Sept. 25), SB-L and Le Mars (Oct. 23). The Crusaders travel to Lewis Central (Sept. 11), Denison-Schleswig (Sept. 18), at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Oct. 2) and Spencer (Oct. 9).
In other notable games around the area, West Lyon, which won the 1A state title, bumped up to 2A and into rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's district. The annual Beef Bowl is usually the season-opener and the game between the two rivals is now the last game of the regular season on Oct. 23 in Rock Rapids. West Lyon also hosts Hinton to open the season on Aug. 28 and travels to Western Christian (Sept. 18).
OABCIG, the Class 2A state champion, dropped down to 1A and opens the season at home against CL/GLR on Aug. 28. The Falcons end the regular at home against Treynor on Oct. 23.
CL/GLR also traves to West Sioux (Sept. 4). Spirit Lake hosts Western Christian on Sept. 11 and is at Algona on Sept. 25. Hinton hosts West Sioux on Oct. 9 and then travels to Western Christian (Oct. 16). West Sioux hosts Western Christian on Oct. 2. South O'Brien opens the season at Sioux Central on Aug. 28. Westwood travels to Woodbury Central on Oct. 2 and Woodbury Central hosts Treynor on Sept. 4.
In eight-man, Remsen St. Mary's travels to Newell-Fonda on Oct. 16.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!