The IHSAA finalized the RPI and released the 16 playoffs teams for each class at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.
In Class 4A, East failed to make the playoffs. The Black Raiders had a 6-3 record but it wasn't enough as the RPI was outside of the top 16. The Black Raiders RPI put them at .5376, behind No. 16 Indianola's .5386.
East lost to Ankeny on Friday, dropped the Black Raiders from No. 14 to No. 17 in the RPI and out of the playoffs. Dubuque Senior, a four-loss team, got in over East. All three of East's losses were to playoff teams that had RPIs in the top-10 - Dowling Catholic (No. 3 Class 4A), Ankeny (No. 9 Class 4A) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (No. 4 Class 3A).
In Class 3A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton stayed as a top-four seed and the Warriors will have two home games in the playoffs after finishing with an 8-1 record. The Warriors only loss on the season is to Lewis Central, which finished one spot ahead of SB-L in the RPI.
With its win over Greene County on Friday, OABCIG moved into a top-four spot with its 9-0 record. The Falcons are right at No. 4, giving OABCIG two home games. Spirit Lake (6-3) just slipped into the playoffs after its come from behind win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday. The Indians grabbed the last at-large spot and knocked G-H-V out of the playoffs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which won its district title, is in. The Lions lost their first four games but are on a five-game winning streak and are No. 20 in the RPI.
In 1A, West Sioux moved up one spot to No. 3 in the final rankings and will have two home games. The Falcons are the district champs. After beating Western Christian (8-1), West Lyon (8-1) moved up to No. 5 in the RPI. Western Christian fell to No. 7.
Woodbury Central (8-1) moved up a spot in the Class A RPI and earned a No. 6 seed. South O'Brien stayed at No. 9 and Westwood stayed at No. 12.
Remsen St. Mary's will have two home games after moving into the top four in the 8-man RPI. The Hawks are undefeated this season at 9-0. Harris-Lake Park is the No. 12 seed with the Wolves only loss coming against Remsen St. Mary's.
In South Dakota, Dakota Valley earned the No. 6 seed. The Panthers, who are 6-3, travel to Canton for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.