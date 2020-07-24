IHSAA revises 2020 football schedules, moves from 9 to 7 games

While the IHSAA announced about a week ago that the 2020 fall season will happen, there was still uncertainty about how to proceed with a nine-game football schedule and how picking the playoff field will work.
The IHSAA answered some of those questions on Friday when the association announced revised the 2020 football schedules - going from a nine-game regular-season schedule to seven games and allowing all teams into the playoffs in every class.
Gone are the previous schedules for Class 4A teams, who now will now find seven opponents on their own. For Class 3A, 2A, 1A and A teams, they get to keep their five district games, which will now shift from week three to week seven. Those teams go from four non-district games to two and they have to find those two games on their own. The 8-man previously announced schedules go from week three to week nine to week one through week seven instead.
A seven-game regular season was announced but teams do have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games. The IHSAA is requesting member schools let them know their intent to participate in the season by August 17.
The revised plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department determinations due to COVID-19 situations.
"I think it's a good decision," Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Justin Smith said. "Not punishing a team if they have to miss a couple of games in the middle of the year and not taking them out of playoff consideration is good. Moving the district games up and having teams schedule those first two games gives them the chance to schedule teams that are closer. You don't have to put 60 to 70 kids on a bus for one long ride now."
The key dates to start the season remain unchanged. First practices are still scheduled for Aug. 10 and the first games of the season are planned for Aug. 27, 28 and 30.
There may be two fewer regular-season games in 2020 but Smith likes that his players will have a chance to play out the season.
"We talk so much about protection those at risk and I understand that. We also have young men and ladies that we are responsible for their well-being and emotional health," Smith said. "They've invested a lot of time into athletics and if we can play in a safe way, that's great. ... Giving the kids the opportunity to play with people looking out for them is the right move."
North head coach Mitch Mohr liked his 2020 football schedule after it was released in the spring. He felt the changes the IHSAA made to the 4A schedules then gave the class a more competitive balance. So at first he was disappointed that schedule won't be played out in 2020.
However, Mohr quickly came around to how he can form North's schedule now, at least for one season.
"That's the way it should be. I am a fan of what we have so far," Mohr said. "Everything in the area will be pretty simple to get done. Getting that sixth or seventh game will be a bit harder but I don't think it will be a struggle. I think there are teams that will to come here like Fort Dodge, which has the decision of going to Sioux City or Des Moines."
However, the decision did take some coaches and athletic directors around the state by surprise since there wasn't much of a warning that this would be announced on Friday.
Not only is Larry Allen the head coach of OABCIG, the Class 2A state championship which will play in 1A now, he's also the athletic director.
"I appreciate the fact (the IHSAA) is in favor of us playing. As coaches, we want to play and we will do whatever we need to do," Allen said. "It puts everyone in a bad position when you have to find those two games. It's one of those deals, it would've been nice to have a heads-up on things. ... We are all in the same boat in scrambling to keep games you had or find new games. If someone drops you, you have to find another and that's been the problem for everyone."
One of the annual non-district games for OABCIG is against Ridge View, which is a rivalry contest. Allen thinks he will be able to keep that game and is looking for his second non-district contest.
"I understand the reasoning (from the IHSAA). If a team gets into a situation due to (non-contests), then it doesn't cost the whole season and they can still make the playoffs," Allen said. "It just caught everybody off-guard."
Mohr said Friday has been a "wildfire." Still, he thinks he has seven games lined up, they just have to be approved by the school board. One of the "soft" games Mohr scheduled is at South Sioux to open the season, which was on the original schedule on the same date.
"That's a great game for us and is local. If we get to keep them and Nebraska lets us keep them, it makes it a lot easier," Mohr said. "Having it on week one was huge for us. If it was in the middle of the season, who knows. I think we will be okay with that one. With East, West, Heelan, that fills the schedule up nicely."
Smith is looking to fill his two non-district games with a couple of city schools but not, there are a few 3A teams in the area for the Warriors to play, such as Lewis Central or Harlan.
Other protocols have yet to be announced such as the playoff seedings. The RPI will not be used this year to determine seeding since all teams qualify for the postseason. However, the format is a 64-team bracket but there are less than 64 teams in each class. There were 61 teams in 3A last season, the most of any class.
So there will probably be first-round byes to determine along with the seeding.
"It's a good plan and well throughout plan where you aren't getting punished. Football is the only one in the state where you have to earn your spot except for this year and this is a solid option," Smith said. "(The format) did seem vague. They said geography and quality or if they go on record or the past five years, who know. There's not going to be a perfect system.
"I think they are doing their best to give the opportunity to kids and there are going to be some bumps in the road. I think we are extremely excited to give the kids the chance to play."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!