IHSAA revises 2020 football schedules, moves from 9 to 7 games

"That's a great game for us and is local. If we get to keep them and Nebraska lets us keep them, it makes it a lot easier," Mohr said. "Having it on week one was huge for us. If it was in the middle of the season, who knows. I think we will be okay with that one. With East, West, Heelan, that fills the schedule up nicely."

Smith is looking to fill his two non-district games with a couple of city schools but not, there are a few 3A teams in the area for the Warriors to play, such as Lewis Central or Harlan.

Other protocols have yet to be announced such as the playoff seedings. The RPI will not be used this year to determine seeding since all teams qualify for the postseason. However, the format is a 64-team bracket but there are less than 64 teams in each class. There were 61 teams in 3A last season, the most of any class.

So there will probably be first-round byes to determine along with the seeding.

"It's a good plan and well throughout plan where you aren't getting punished. Football is the only one in the state where you have to earn your spot except for this year and this is a solid option," Smith said. "(The format) did seem vague. They said geography and quality or if they go on record or the past five years, who know. There's not going to be a perfect system.

"I think they are doing their best to give the opportunity to kids and there are going to be some bumps in the road. I think we are extremely excited to give the kids the chance to play."

