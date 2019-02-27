The brackets and pairings for all four classes of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament were announced on Wednesday.
In Class 4A, East received a No. 6 seed with a 21-1 record. The Black Raiders were only one of two teams with one loss, the other being North Scott, which received a No. 2 seed. The Black Raiders play third-seeded Cedar Falls (18-3) in the first round on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waukee (20-2) is the top seed in the 4A bracket.
In 3A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the No. 2 seed with a 20-3 record and plays Winterset (16-6) in the first round on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. The winner plays either Oskaloosa, the No. 3 seed, or Marion, the No. 6 seed. Norwalk (20-4) is the No. 1 seed in 3A.
In 2A, Boyden-Hull earned the No. 3 seed with a 22-2 record and plays No. 6 seed Iowa City Regina (20-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. If Boyden-Hull wins, the Comets could face Rock Valley, who they co-op with in football. Rock Valley is the No. 7 seed at 18-7 and plays South Hamilton (21-1), the No. 2 seed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
North Linn (23-0) is the No. 1 seed in 2A.
In 1A, Sioux Central earned the No. 2 seed with a 22-2 record and plays Alburnett, which is 18-5, at 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Sioux Central could face Remsen St. Mary's in the second round. The Hawks are the No. 6 seed with a 19-6 record and play Prince of Peace (20-3), the No. 3 seed at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Grand View Christian is the No. 1 seed in 1A.