IHSAA STATE WRESTLING: Graff places second at 113 pounds in Class 1A

Mitchell Joines was going for a championship at 170 pounds, but that match ended after Journal press time.

Gaukel was also competing for a first-place finish at 152 pounds in Class 2A, and that match also ended after the Journal's deadline.

Walters, the Stars' 126-pounder, beat Ankeny's Cael Cox for the third time this season on Saturday, and the second time in as many weeks.

This time around, Walters beat Cox in a 3-2 battle after beating the Hawks senior 5-2 last week at the Fort Dodge districts.

Walters scored all three points in the third period on an escape and a takedown, both within 22 seconds of one another.

"I knew I could get up from the bottom," Walters said on Saturday. "I’ve gotten up in previous matches on him and keep the pace up and keep after him. I just had to be confident. I knew I that I could win and just wrestle my wrestling."

Walters, of course, wanted to be wrestling in the 126-pound title match, but Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren and Waukee's Thurman Christensen took the top-two spots in the bracket.

Walters was happy to take third place.