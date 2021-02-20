IHSAA STATE WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Heelan's Mitchell Joines in title match

Brown beat Ridge View's Zander Ernst in the quarterfinals, then won a wild 17-14 match over Grifen Molle of the Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danvile co-op.

"He's super excited about that, but there's a lot of undone business about that that he would like to take care of," Koedam said. "Any finalist that has ever been there, you don't want to take away from that accomplishment, but I know being there three times and now four, I think there's some unfinished business.

"The biggest element that we've focused on in the second half of the season ... is to not change who you are and not change what you do," Koedam said. "Guys can get sometimes consumed with what other guys are good at. We've just been saying that we're going to be offensive and keep doing the things that we do."

Walters falls short of title match

North senior Nick Walters held an early lead Friday night in the Class 3A 126-semifinal match against Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf.

Walters led 2-1 at the end of the first period, as Walters recorded a takedown with 1:37 left in the first period, but Bohren beat Walters 4-2 in sudden victory.