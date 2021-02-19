IHSAA STATE WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel makes it to fourth championship match

DES MOINES — For the fourth and final time as a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestler, Jack Gaukel is in a state championship match.
Gaukel won in a close 3-2 match of Colby Tool of Prairie-City-Monroe late Friday night during the Class 2A semifinals at 152 pounds.
Both wrestlers held their ground in the first period, as neither Gaukel nor Tool scored in the first two minutes.
Tool broke the ice with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining in the second period with a one-point escape.
Gaukel had the decision to choose top, bottom or neutral to start the third period, and he chose bottom.
Gaukel needed 10 seconds to escape from the bottom, then used his No. 2 go-to move, the knee-pull, to takedown Tool with 33 seconds left to lead 3-1.
"It wasn't obviously his first trip to be in the tournament at that point," Clint Koedam said. "There's a couple ways to look at this one: You can be nervous because it's the final one or you can go inand take care of business as usual. I think that's the way Jack approached it."
When Gaukel stepped out onto the middle row of mats, he had confidence. He knew Tool was a good wrestler, but Gaukel thought he was better and proved it.
Now, Gaukel faces Winterset's Tyler Brown, who is 32-4 heading into his final match.
Brown beat Ridge View's Zander Ernst in the quarterfinals, then won a wild 17-14 match over Grifen Molle of the Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danvile co-op.
"He's super excited about that, but there's a lot of undone business about that that he would like to take care of," Koedam said. "Any finalist that has ever been there, you don't want to take away from that accomplishment, but I know being there three times and now four, I think there's some unfinished business.
"The biggest element that we've focused on in the second half of the season ... is to not change who you are and not change what you do," Koedam said. "Guys can get sometimes consumed with what other guys are good at. We've just been saying that we're going to be offensive and keep doing the things that we do."
Walters falls short of title match
North senior Nick Walters held an early lead Friday night in the Class 3A 126-semifinal match against Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf.
Walters led 2-1 at the end of the first period, as Walters recorded a takedown with 1:37 left in the first period, but Bohren beat Walters 4-2 in sudden victory.
Bohren immediately tied the match in the second period after escaping from the bottom position, and neither wrestler scored in the third period.
Bohren got two points for a takedown with 48 seconds left in the overtime period for the win.
Hoag wins in consolation, Emmick to wrestle for seventh
Le Mars senior Colton Hoag won in the consolation round Friday night in a 2-0 over Cael Knox of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
His first match on Saturday will be against Carson Williams of Marshalltown.
West 145-pounder senior Ethan Emmick lost his match on Friday night to Dubuque Hempstead's Josiah Schaetzle, 6-0.
Emmick faces Ames' Brent Slade in the seventh-place match.
Emmick will be the first Wolverines wrestler to stand on a state tournament podium since 2006, according to West activities director Allan Pace.
Le Mars 220-pounder Colton Hoag closed his
Bohren will face Waukee's Thurman Christensen for the title match.
Walters will face Dallas Center-Grime sophomore Jacob Fistler in the 3A-126 consolation semifinals.