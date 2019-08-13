The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2019 All-State teams on Tuesday.
In Class 4A, East junior Alec Patino was named the All-State first-team catcher. East senior Colten DeRoucher was named a second-team outfielder.
Patino drove in 52 runs this season and hit 19 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. He finished with a .414 batting, an .845 slugging percentage and a .545 on-base percentage. DeRocher drove in 30 runs. He finished with 16 doubles, a .393 batting average and a .607 slugging percentage.
In Class 3A, Bishop Heelan junior pitcher Brant Hogue was named to the All-State first team and senior teammate Mike Pithan was named the first-team second baseman. Sergeant Bluff junior pitcher Daniel Wright was named to the second team and junior teammate Spencer Kleene was named a second team catcher. Heelan junior Jared Sitzmann was named the second team shortstop.
Hogue finished with a 7-2 record in 55 1/3 innings. He struck out 96 batters and finished with a 1.52 earned run average. Opponents only batted .145 against him. Pithan finished with a .425 average, scored 44 runs and stole 17 bases. Sitzmann had a .446 average, scored 53 runs and hit 12 doubles. Wright finished with a 9-2 record in 71 innings. He struck out 59 batters and had a .227 ERA. Opponents only batted .199 against him. Kleene drove in 60 runs and scored 50 runs. He hit 13 doubles and eight home runs plus he stole 17 bases. He batted .438 with a .737 slugging percentage.
In Class 2A, West Sioux junior pitcher Hunter Dekkers was named to the All-State first team. Hinton senior catcher Blake Beller was named to the second team as was Alta-Aurelia junior shortstop Logan McCoy.
Dekkers finished with 105 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched. He was 8-1 and finished with a 0.40 ERA. Opponents batted only .080 against him. Beller batted .419 and drove in 24 runs. McCoy batted .471 and drove in 33 runs. He slugged .726 and had a .586 on-base percentage.
In Class 1A, Remsen St. Mary's sophomore pitcher Blaine Harpenau and RSM junior catcher Skyler Waldschmitt were both named to the All-State first team. Ridge View senior first baseman Austin Degen, RSM junior third baseman Spencer Schorg and Kingsley-Pierson freshman outfielder Damon Schmid were all named to the second team.
Harpenau struck out 163 batters in 91 1/3 innings. He won 15 games and finished with a 0.69 ERA. Opponents only batted .105 against him. Waldschmitt batted .388 with 27 RBIs. Schorg batted .355 with 33 runs scored and he had a .477 on-base percentage. Degen batted .391 with a .506 on-base percentage, a .531 slugging percentage and 22 RBIs. Schmid batted .438 with 13 double and four triples. He drove in 39 RBIs and he finished with a .667 slugging percentage.