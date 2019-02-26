SIOUX CITY | Considering the fact that West played with a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter, East knew it had to rise to the occasion.
West clawed back from a 45-34 third-quarter deficit to pull within one point twice in the final frame and knotted the game 60-60 on a three-point basket from Kaleb Hegna with 2:02 left in Tuesday night’s Class 4A Substate 1 final.
Sixth-ranked East then engaged in a stall involving the passing of Aiden Vanderloo, Sayvion Armstrong and Danny Callahan. Well over a minute passed until the Wolverines’ Conner Beyer fouled Vanderloo, who calmly hit a pair of free throws that snapped the tie on the way to a 65-62 victory at the Tyson Events Center, sending the Black Raiders to the Class 4A state boys basketball tournament for the third straight year.
The nephew of East head coach Ras Vanderloo combined with Armstrong and Jaleque Dunson to hit 7 of 8 free throws in the game’s final 57 seconds.
“I was nervous, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Aiden Vanderloo, who scored a game-high 19 points and heads to next week’s action at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines stretching his mark as East’s all-time leading scorer with 1,473 points.
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
Basketball Sioux City West vs. Sioux City East
“Credit to (West), they got hot and hit a lot of shots. Credit our guys for sticking through it and battling to the end. They dropped back in a zone towards the end and we knew we had all the time in the world. We dropped back, we found a good shot, we got fouled and we went to the free throw line. It was great execution from us down the stretch.”
East’s execution included 32 of 41 free throw shooting, an effort past by Vanderloo, who was perfect in 10 tries. Javonte Keck tallied 15 points for the Missouri River Activities Conference champions while Dunson added 12 for a team that takes a 21-1 record into the program’s 21st state appearance.
“Give West credit, they were the aggressor from the second half of the third (quarter) on,” said Ras Vanderloo, who’s taking his fourth team to the state tournament. “In all three games we played against them, we had double-digit leads in the third (quarter) and they came back on us. Give them credit. That’s a highly athletic team.
“I think our experience in the end paid off. Everybody that played in the game has basically played in the state tournament before. We have several guys here who won state tournament games two years ago. Experience is huge this time of the year.”
Southwest Minnesota State recruit Cliff McCray led West (17-5) with 16 points and finished his four-year career with 1,106 points. Kyrel Hanks came off the bench to add 13 points while Hegna, another reserve, made three three-point baskets while contributing nine points for a club that was playing in the Class 4A substate finals for the first time since 2009 when the squad coached by Kelly Boyle lost 85-74 to the Black Raiders, then coached by Jeff Vanderloo.
Three-point shooting from Coach CoCo Cofield’s club brought them back from the double-digit deficit and made the game exciting like the previous two regular-season games. Hegna made two treys in the fourth quarter while both McCray and Omar Maldonado each added one.
“We have a great group of seniors that don’t lay down and they don’t go down without a fight,” said Cofield. “In the fourth quarter, we made a run and we tried to get the lead. We came down short.”
Cofield has coached West to three consecutive winning seasons, piling up 41 wins in that span. This season’s squad finished second in the MRAC.
“The message afterwards was, we had a great season,” said Cofield. “We didn’t get the goal that we wanted to reach. But these seniors (McCray, Beyer, Maldonado, Micah McWell, Adien Belt), they built this community. They brought pride back.”