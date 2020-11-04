Inconsistent match leads to semifinal loss for Gehlen Catholic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A lack of consistency cost the third-seeded Gehlen Catholic volleyball team in its Class 1A semifinal on Wednesday against Burlington Notre Dame.
The Jays fell behind in all three sets and had to try and find a way to battle back each time.
In the first two sets, the Jays got within striking distance but couldn’t get the run it needed.
Gehlen finally got that key run in the third to take a lead but didn’t know what to do with it once it got the lead.
The Nikes grabbed the lead right back and even though the Jays got their second key run, it ended the same way the first one did as Burlington Notre Dame ended Gehlen Catholic’s season with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
“We struggled getting started and we struggled keeping the lead if we got the lead,” Gehlen Catholic senior middle hitter Rachel Langel said. “We just struggled keeping things flowing and consistent.”
Burlington Note Dame hit .250 for the match and the Jays offense couldn’t keep up. They committed 20 errors, which made it hard for them to dig out of the early holes since Gehlen Catholic hit .107.
“We had to work real hard just to keep up with them and then we would make a mistake or two, we were always playing from behind,” Gehlen Catholic coach Mike Meyer said. “You are going to run into trouble if you do that. Give (BND) credit, for their first time here, they were relaxed and cut loose on us. They just whooped us.
“Our kids deserve credit for at least hanging in there and trying to make matches of it. We had some kids that played really hard.”
The loss snaps Gehlen Catholic’s 20-match winning streak as the Jays end the season with a 25-6 record.
It was the last match for Gehlen Catholic seniors Abby Ruhland, Tiffany Woerdehoff and Langel.
The Jays graduated a number of seniors from last year’s squad but still regroup as they won 20-straight matches and made their 11th trip to state in the last 12 seasons.
“I am so proud of this team. We worked so hard,” Langel said. “I am so proud of how far we came. We deal with a lot this year, everyone did. We’ve made a lot of memories together and I am going to miss playing with all of them.”
The Jays still return a good portion of their offense and their libero, making Gehlen Catholic a dangerous team once again next season.
“Some of those kids had really good games tonight. Lauren Heying, our right-side hitter, had an excellent game,” Meyer said. “Rylee Schnepf plays hard. She doesn’t always jump real well but she plugs away. That’s what you gotta do, find a way. That’s something that we needed to do a little better tonight.”
Heying led the Jays with 11 kills and Cadence Goebel has 24 assists. Miyah Whitehead and Ruhland each had three aces.
For BND, Josie Bentz had 15 kills and Katy Stephens had 13. Jenna Bentz had 32 assists.
The first set was tied at 3-3 when Burlington Notre Dame went on a 9-2 run to go up 13-5.
The Jays tried to go on a run throughout but the Nikes had an answer each time.
The closest Gehlen got was 22-19 after back-to-back kills by Rylee Schnepf but the Nikes had another answer to close out the set after back-to-back kills by Josie Bentz put it at set point and Gabby Deery got the set winner.
The second set was tied at 8-8 when the Nikes took advantage of two attack errors and a four-hit violation during a 6-0 run, which allowed Burlington Notre Dame to take a 14-8 lead.
The closest Gehlen Catholic got was 19-16 and then the Nikes went on a 6-2 run to close out the set 25-18.
“It was just disappointing that we couldn’t get a handle of how we wanted to play,” Meyer said. “We weren’t ready for how fast they played. They play really up-tempo and are quicker and more athletic to be honest. It was hard for us to play that speed mentally. When you are out of your element, it makes it tougher, you can’t do the things you normally do well.”
Gehlen trailed 9-6 in the third when an 8-2 run gave the Jays a 14-11 lead. But the Nikes came right back with a run for a 17-14 advantage.
The Jays came back and a 6-2 run gave them a 20-19 lead.
But the Jays couldn’t force a fourth set as the Nikes won the next six points for a 25-19 victory for the sweep.
“Just seemed like we would give up an ace serve and give (the lead) back,” Meyer said. “It’s just tough to play from behind all of the time. It just wears you down.”
