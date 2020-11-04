Inconsistent match leads to semifinal loss for Gehlen Catholic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A lack of consistency cost the third-seeded Gehlen Catholic volleyball team in its Class 1A semifinal on Wednesday against Burlington Notre Dame.

The Jays fell behind in all three sets and had to try and find a way to battle back each time.

In the first two sets, the Jays got within striking distance but couldn’t get the run it needed.

Gehlen finally got that key run in the third to take a lead but didn’t know what to do with it once it got the lead.

The Nikes grabbed the lead right back and even though the Jays got their second key run, it ended the same way the first one did as Burlington Notre Dame ended Gehlen Catholic’s season with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

“We struggled getting started and we struggled keeping the lead if we got the lead,” Gehlen Catholic senior middle hitter Rachel Langel said. “We just struggled keeping things flowing and consistent.”

Burlington Note Dame hit .250 for the match and the Jays offense couldn’t keep up. They committed 20 errors, which made it hard for them to dig out of the early holes since Gehlen Catholic hit .107.