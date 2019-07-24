FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig softball coach Kevin Dau preaches good pitching, putting the ball in play offensive and playing good defense.
Sarah Heilesen took care of the good pitching part during the Monarchs Class 4A consolation game against Independence on Wednesday, walking only one batter and striking out five.
However, the Monarchs made three errors, leading to three unearned runs. It was hard for the Monarchs to make up those runs as Independence's Mackenzie Hupke threw a no-hitter against Denison-Schleswig as the Monarchs lost the 4A consolation game 3-0 on Wednesday.
"We pitched well but made errors that led to three unearned runs and didn't get hits," Dau said. "We weren't successful in two of those three aspects. We had two hits in two days and Alex Mohr had all of them.
"I am proud of the girls. We have a nice team and had a nice season but we couldn't get it done in Fort Dodge. When you are playing these top eight teams, it's hard. We will rebuild next year and come back at it."
The Monarchs end the season with a 26-15 record.
A day after allowing six earned runs, Heilesen had a better day on Wednesday. Dau was happy with how the senior pitched.
"She pitched very well against the number four seeded team and offensively, (Independence) is decent," Dau said. "Their three runs are unearned. You just can't make that many mistakes defensively against good teams and they plated runs on our mistakes."
Heilesen is one of nine seniors on the Monarchs squad along with Tatum Fink, Mohr, Raegan Andersen, Kailey Pick, Kambrie Dau, Ashlynn Carlson, Kayla Rauch and Brooke Brown.
"It's been an incredible run with all of them. Alex and Sarah have been doing it since eighth grade and the others have been part of the team for the last three to four years," Dau said. "To keep nine seniors on your squad is incredible. It's been a great group. We had two regional final loses and we got over the hump and got back to state.
"We just didn't play the ball that we wanted to. You need to play clean ball and we didn't get that done at Fort Dodge."