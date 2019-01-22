SIOUX CITY | Sam DeMoss was whistled for two quick early third-quarter fouls and it seemed to inspire him in the second half.
Eventually, the 6-foot-2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior played the second half with four personals for a team that maintained a lead, but seemed to fighting for their lives against a Bishop Heelan team that was playing quite inspired. Trailing by 21 points with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter and by 16 to begin the fourth quarter, the Crusaders had pulled within eight points with 3:26 to play.
DeMoss maintained control, scoring 21 points as the eighth-ranked (Class 3A) Warriors posted a 68-60 Missouri River Activities Conference victory at The Pit. Winning coach Adam Vander Schaaf won for the first time ever at Heelan’s gym and he believes it’s the program’s first-ever win there as well.
“Sam’s an experienced senior,” said Vander Schaaf, whose squad posted their fourth straight victory. “He understands what’s going on in the game. He always plays with a lot of energy, so we had confidence he could keep playing without fouling out. He did that. We needed him. He made a lot of big plays for us.”
DeMoss, who entered the game with a 14.7 scoring average, became the third different leading scorer in as many games for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-3). The visitors had established themselves early, scoring on eight of nine possessions at one point in the first quarter while building up an 18-10 lead.
Daniel Wright, a 6-7 junior, triggered the Warriors’ early offense, providing nine points and four rebounds in the game’s first eight minutes. He had 14 points by halftime for a squad that had a 34-16 lead and finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Conner Groves added 16 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a program that has five wins in the last six meetings against Heelan, which include substate final victories in each of the previous two seasons that translated into state tournament appearances.
Brant Hogue scored a game-high 26 points for Heelan (3-11). Scoreless in the second quarter when Coach Andy Foster’s squad was outscored 16-4, the 6-3 junior erupted for 22 points in the second half.
Hogue scored 12 of the Crusaders’ 14 third-quarter points. He finished the game strong with a season-high point total, but also got plenty of help from Tommy Schiltz and Sam O’Hern, who combined for four of the team’s six three-point baskets while outscoring the Warriors 30-24 in the game’s final eight minutes.
“We may be outmatched right now,” said Foster. “(Sergeant Bluff-Luton) has college basketball players on that floor right now. We have to bring energy in order to compete. We brought the energy in the first quarter, we brought it in the third and we most definitely brought it in the fourth, but the second quarter was a hiccup and we need to try to correct that.
“Sergeant Bluff is really, really good. We’re going to maybe have a chance at them in districts, depending how things plan out. We have to be prepared for that. It’s all about valuing the basketball and making good decisions, offensively and defensively, showing some fight and grit, knowing that it can be done, you just have to go and do it.”
Cole Hogue tallied 10 points for Heelan. Schiltz scored all of his points on a trio of three fourth-quarter treys while O’Hern scored seven of his nine points in the final frame.
Brant Hogue ‘s two free throws with 3:26 left pulled Heelan within 53-45. Groves’ timely three-point basket produced a 56-45 lead, but the Warriors endured, as the Crusaders pulled within nine points on three different occasions.
Sharp 14 of 15 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter from a combined six players saved the Warriors.
“Heelan became the aggressor and we didn’t particularly play with a lot of smarts as far as taking care of the ball,” said Vander Schaaf. “This is a hard place to win. We had never won here before. At this point, we’re just happy to get a win. To our knowledge, this is our first win here.”