Iowa baseball, softball brackets released

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa high school softball postseason brackets were released this past week as were the brackets for Class 1A and Class 2A for high school baseball. The assignments were also set for Class 3A and 4A baseball as well.
The softball playoffs for the Class 1A and 2A fields start on Monday, July 13, which the 3A field starting on Wednesday, July 15. Class 4A and 5A both start on Thursday, July 16.
To see all the brackets, visit ighsau.org.
The baseball playoffs for the Class 1A field starts Thursday, July 9, with preliminary games while everyone else in 1A and 2A gets going on July 11.
Class 4A pairings and Class 3A brackets will be available next week. Substate final locations will be posted when sites are finalized. First-round games for 3A and 4A start July 17.
To see all the brackets, visit the Iowa High School Athletic Association web site, iahsaa.org.
Here’s some highlights from each of the classes:
Softball
Class 5A
All three city schools are grouped in the same region - Region 1. East and West play an opening-round game at East on Thursday, July 16, and the winning plays at North on Saturday, July 18.
The winner of that game plays the winner of Fort Dodge and Ames in the region final. Fort Dodge is the top-ranked team in 5A.
Class 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is ranked No. 6 in 4A, leads the grouping of Region 1. The Warriors received a first-round bye and plays the winner of Carroll and Denison-Schleswig on Saturday, July 18.
Le Mars is on the other side of the bracket and the Bulldogs only have one loss on the season. Le Mars plays the winner of Storm Lake and Spencer on July 18.
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan has a tough road to get to the state tournament. The Crusaders were put in Region 2, which is led by Humboldt, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A.
Heelan opens the region with a home game against OABCIG on Wednesday, July 15, and the winner of that game faces the winner of MOC-Floyd Valley and Cherokee.
Spirit Lake and Estherville-Lincoln Central are the top two teams in Region 1. Spirit Lake is ranked 10th and faces George-Little Rock/Central Lyon in the first round. The winner faces the winner of Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian.
Estherville-Lincoln Central is ranked 15th and faces Okoboji in the first round. The winner faces the winner of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sheldon. BH/RV is 7-1 on the season.
Class 2A
Fifth-ranked West Monona is the only ranked team in its Region 1 bracket and hosts the quarterfinals and the semifinals.
On the other side of West Monona's bracket is Underwood, which just fell out of the 2A rankings.
Eighth-ranked West Lyon is the top team in Region 3. On the same side of West Lyon's bracket are two War Eagle Conference rivals as West Sioux, which just fell out of the rankings and is 5-8, faces 8-3 South O'Brien. The winner should face West Lyon in Larchwood in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is Sioux Central, which just entered the ranked at No. 12. If Sioux Central wins its first game, it faces the winner of Lawton-Bronson, which is 8-4, and Hinton.
Class 1A
Region 1 has plenty of challengers for the spot at state, led by fifth-ranked Akron-Westfield. On the same side of the bracket is GTRA and Remsen St. Mary's. GTRA is 11-1 on the season and RSM gave Akron-Westfield its first loss of the season on Thursday. The Hawks are 8-1, but the one loss is to MMCRU, who the Hawks face in the first round.
On the other side of the Region 1 bracket is River Valley, which is 14-2. The Wolverines received a first-round bye along with Kingsley-Pierson, which is 9-5. The Panthers probably have to face a Gehlen Catholic team that is 6-5. The Jays made the state tournament last season and were in the first couple of 1A rankings.
Second-ranked Newell-Fonda is in Region 2 and is in the same bracket as No. 11 Exira-EHK. On Newell-Fonda's side of the bracket are Westwood, who the Mustangs could face in the quarterfinals, and Audubon. Both are eight-win teams.
Exira-EHK has a 10-win Riverside team, a nine-win West Harrison team and eight-win CAM and Griswold teams on its side of the bracket.
Baseball
Class 4A
All three city schools are grouped in the same substate pool. East, North and West are paired up with Ames, Fort Dodge and Johnston.
Johnston is ranked second this week in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, and the Black Raiders are ranked sixth.
The winner of that substate will advance to the state tournament in Des Moines.
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Bishop Heelan last week in Missouri River play. The Warriors and Crusaders may meet again in the postseason.
The two metro schools are among the eight teams in substate No. 1.
SB-L and Heelan are grouped with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Estherville Lincoln Central, Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Spencer and Storm Lake.
The Warriors are ranked third, the Crusaders seventh and the Dutchmen were receiving votes in this week’s IAHSBCA poll.
Heelan and Le Mars meet at noon Thursday at Bishop Mueller Field while the Warriors and Tornadoes play one another Friday night in Storm Lake.
Denison-Schleswig, meanwhile, is in Substate 8 linked with fellow Hawkeye 10 foes.
Class 2A
West Lyon and Spirit Lake each get first-round byes in District 1. The Wildcats get home-field advantage through district play.
The winner of District 1 will play the winner of District 2 for the right to go to state. There, West Sioux and Unity Christian earned the first-round byes. The district championship game will be in Hawarden.
The Wildcats and Falcons received votes in this week’s poll.
In the 16th district, OABCIG and MVAOCOU are playing in the first round.
Class 1A
There are no first-round byes for any teams in Class 1A, despite there being 16 districts.
Remsen St. Mary’s, ranked second behind Martensdale St. Mary’s this week, holds home-field advantage throughout. The Hawks’ first playoff game is against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at 7 p.m. July 11.
Akron-Westfield has the No. 2 seed in District 1.
No. 8 Alta-Aurelia holds the top seed in District 2, and the Warriors’ first game is that same night against George-Little Rock. Newell-Fonda has the No. 2 seed in that district.
In District 16, the top two seeds are Kingsley-Pierson and Hinton. The Panthers and Blackhawks were not scheduled to meet in the regular season.
