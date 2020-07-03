Iowa baseball, softball brackets released

Class 2A

Fifth-ranked West Monona is the only ranked team in its Region 1 bracket and hosts the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

On the other side of West Monona's bracket is Underwood, which just fell out of the 2A rankings.

Eighth-ranked West Lyon is the top team in Region 3. On the same side of West Lyon's bracket are two War Eagle Conference rivals as West Sioux, which just fell out of the rankings and is 5-8, faces 8-3 South O'Brien. The winner should face West Lyon in Larchwood in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket is Sioux Central, which just entered the ranked at No. 12. If Sioux Central wins its first game, it faces the winner of Lawton-Bronson, which is 8-4, and Hinton.

Class 1A

Region 1 has plenty of challengers for the spot at state, led by fifth-ranked Akron-Westfield. On the same side of the bracket is GTRA and Remsen St. Mary's. GTRA is 11-1 on the season and RSM gave Akron-Westfield its first loss of the season on Thursday. The Hawks are 8-1, but the one loss is to MMCRU, who the Hawks face in the first round.