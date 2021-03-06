IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Remsen St. Mary's return for fifth year in a row

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team knew it had to iron some things out after losing to Le Mars for the second time earlier this season.
Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf and the players came together for a meeting following that loss to the Bulldogs. The Warriors meet several times throughout the season, but that meeting could be pointed to as the turning point.
The Warriors went on to win 11 of their next 12 games — including a substate semifinal win over Le Mars — to qualify for their fifth straight tournament in Class 3A. They’ll play Western Dubuque in the 3A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.
Vander Schaaf believes it’s important to have players say what they feel in terms of what is or isn’t working on the basketball floor.
“We needed to iron some things out,” Vander Schaaf said. “We played less than stellar basketball, but we just felt like we weren’t connecting and clicking. We meet quite often, but that was definitely a meeting where we communicated some things. We try to let players have an important voice. In that meeting, we had a lot of good player feedback.”
For example, last year’s group thought there needed to be some playbook changes late in the season, and that helped SB-L get to the Class 3A championship game.
There was no talk of X’s and O’s with this year’s group. Team dynamic is what dominated the conversation this time around.
The Warriors didn’t feel like they were playing with enough energy and that on offense, the Warriors weren’t producing smart possessions.
“We had games where we had some energy lapses, and that needed to improve,” Vander Schaf said. “I think also just taking care of some careless play, whether be a careless shot or an unforced turnover and giving up some empty possessions.
“We’ve been a mature team since then,” Vander Schaaf said. “I think we’ve grown with handling our emotions on the court.”
This group of SB-L players aren’t as vocal as last year’s squad. Last year, it didn’t take much for Wisconsin freshman quarterback Daniel Wright or Iowa Western freshman infielder Deric Fitzgerald to say something.
The seniors and the team are more softly spoken, but at the same time, they aren’t afraid to speak up if something goes awry.
Those smart possessions have come in handy, as possessions were limited in SB-L’s last two playoff wins against the Bulldogs and the Carroll Tigers.
The Warriors took 41 shots in the Feb. 25 win against Le Mars, then just 37 in last Wednesday’s state-clinching victory against the Tigers.
There was a third element that the Warriors were worried about, too. They felt that they didn’t have as close of a bond as past SB-L state qualifiers.
“We needed to keep growing, and I think a part of that is COVID, getting together outside of a practice, some of that kind of stuff they felt was missing,” Vander Schaaf said. “They all know each other and they’re all friends, but you got to have those fun things to do as a team. They took a little leadership in that way. They found some smart and safe things that they could do together.”
The Warriors will try to bond together to climb through the Class 3A field. Ballard is the No. 1 seed on the other side of the bracket, and if the Warriors should pull off the upset, they’d face the No. 2 vs. No. 7 winner between Pella and Monticello at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Warriors have two players who have scored in a double-digit average this season. Seniors — and brothers — Jake Layman and Majok Majouk are the top-two scorers with averages of 11.6 and 10.4 points per game, respectively.
Majouk leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.
Boyden-Hull playing hard, having fun
At the beginning of the season, Comets junior Dylan Francis wasn’t shooting well from 3-point territory.
In fact, Francis was shooting 1-for-15 to start the season.
Francis, son of Boyden-Hull coach Bill Francis, has made 68 percent of his 3s over the last 15 games.
On the season, Dylan Francis is shooting 54 percent from deep.
Dylan Francis was frustrated, but knew he could turn it around. He made one of two 3s in the substate final over OABCIG.
I see how much time he puts into it and I see how well he shoots it,” Bill Francis said.
Boyden-Hull coach Bill Francis hasn’t noticed any pressure from his team at all this season, even if the Comets hold the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A field.
The Comets hold a 24-0 record, ahead
“They’re doing a really good job of hiding that pressure, because I haven’t seen it,” Francis said.
Western Christian focuses on defense
Over the past month, Class 2A second-seeded Western Christian has focused on its defense.
There hasn’t been a dramatic scheme change, but Wolfpack coach Derek Keizer has focused more time during practice.
At the beginning of the season, the Wolfpack were more of a running-style defense, pressing teams in the backcourt.
Throughout the last few weeks, the Wolfpack have committed more to a half-court sense.
A key reason why is the number of players Keizer has used.
Keizer played more student-athletes at the beginning of the season, experimenting with which kids played better with which teammates and how they played together.
By the time January rolled around, Keizer decided to play primarily seven players, and since he’s played fewer Wolfpack players, he can’t run them around in a full-court press.
“You just test things out as coaches and what works better with your team,” Keizer said. “Having your best players on the floor for a longer period of time works in your favor. Depending on foul trouble or tempo, we’ll play an eighth guy.
“When you shorten up your rotation, you have to be aware of foul trouble, and our players have done a good job without fouling,” Keizer said. “Our guys have trust in each other in the half court.”
During the three-game stretch in the playoffs, Western Christian has allowed fewer than 60 points.
The Wolfpack ended the regular season with a big swing of momentum. They lost to Spirit Lake on Feb. 9, but then they beat Sioux Falls Christian two nights later on a buzzer-beater to win 80-78.
Western Christian practiced hard in the day between those two games, and realized it needed to sharpen up with the playoffs around the corner.
“Playing a great game in Sioux Falls Christian and winning on a buzzer-beater … it proved we could play against a great team and finding a way to win,” Keizer said.
Western Christian faces Camanche at noon Tuesday in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Remsen St. Mary’s makes it again
For the fifth straight year, the Hawks are in the state tournament. They’re the sixth seed in the tourney, and will face Grand View Christian on Monday.
The Hawks have had a good year, after winning the Class 8-Player championship over Fremont-Mills at the UNI-Dome.
All that experience — baseball included — helped them beat Gehlen Catholic in the state-clinching game.
“We’ve been in these moments in every sport almost every year, so we knew we would be able to stay calm,” Blaine Harpenau said to the Journal on Feb. 27. “We were able to push through it and that’s how we came out on top.”
The Hawks hope to keep that momentum going throughout the basketball season.