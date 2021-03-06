IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Remsen St. Mary's return for fifth year in a row

There was a third element that the Warriors were worried about, too. They felt that they didn’t have as close of a bond as past SB-L state qualifiers.

“We needed to keep growing, and I think a part of that is COVID, getting together outside of a practice, some of that kind of stuff they felt was missing,” Vander Schaaf said. “They all know each other and they’re all friends, but you got to have those fun things to do as a team. They took a little leadership in that way. They found some smart and safe things that they could do together.”

The Warriors will try to bond together to climb through the Class 3A field. Ballard is the No. 1 seed on the other side of the bracket, and if the Warriors should pull off the upset, they’d face the No. 2 vs. No. 7 winner between Pella and Monticello at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Warriors have two players who have scored in a double-digit average this season. Seniors — and brothers — Jake Layman and Majok Majouk are the top-two scorers with averages of 11.6 and 10.4 points per game, respectively.

Majouk leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Boyden-Hull playing hard, having fun

At the beginning of the season, Comets junior Dylan Francis wasn’t shooting well from 3-point territory.