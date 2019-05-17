DES MOINES, Iowa -- Keyontre Clark came to Drake Stadium on a business trip, and he took care of the assignment at hand.
Clark, a Bishop Heelan High School sophomore, won the Class 3A long jump in continuous, pouring rain Friday at the Iowa high school state track and field meet.
Clark’s winning jump was 21 feet, 7.25 inches, and it was an inch better than Humboldt’s Jamison Heinz.
It is Clark’s first state title after finishing seventh last year.
“I got what I wanted,” Clark said. “It means everything to me. I came down there and got what I wanted. It definitely felt different than last year.”
Clark fouled on his first attempt but got the state clincher on his second attempt. He looked at the runway, took an extra second to compose himself in the rain, then cleared the board and jumped into the rain-soaked sand.
The Crusaders sophomore scratched on his next two attempts, but his last two jumps -- 20-9.75 and 21-1.25 -- counted.
Clark wasn’t afraid of the runway or the jumping board being slick. He went out there and approached each jump as if it were a bright, sunny day.
“I got up on the runway the first time and I was nervous,” Clark said. “When I got the first one out of the way, the jitters kind of went away.”
Clark was fine with competing in the rain.
“Nothing really affects me,” Clark said. “I just go out and do my thing. It was a business trip.”
When Clark climbed out of the sandpit each time, teammate Kobe Clayborne was there to provide support to his younger Crusaders teammate.
In between Clark’s jumps, Clayborne walked side-by-side with Clark to the overhang, feeding him motivation to jump farther than the previous attempt.
“It actually meant a lot to me,” Clark said of Clayborne’s encouragement. “He definitely kept me focused. “It kept me from nobody else distracting me, kept me on point, hyped me up. I really liked it.
“He analyzed the competition for me, actually,” Clark added. “He gave me data and strategy to help me out. It was really good. It felt like a typical track meet. He kept me in check.”
Brouwer wins high jump total
In the Class 2A high jump, Sibley-Ocheydan’s Grant Brouwer cleared the 6-foot-9 mark to edge Northeast senior Braeden Hoyer for the second time in a month.
Brouwer admitted that he was nervous he was going to fall short of winning.
“It feels great, but I can’t wait to go dry off,” said Brouwer as rain was dripping off his hair and nose. “It wasn’t too bad, actually. Normally when it’s this wet, the surface gets a little slippery.”
Once Brouwer clinched the state title with Hoyer out at 6-7, he didn’t move the bar up just one inch. He wanted his personal best of 6-11.
The Generals senior was a perfect 7-for-7 on attempts before attempting 6-11.
“I already jumped 6-10 this year, and that was a school record, and I was looking to break that with a 6-11,” Brouwer said. “But, I came up short.”
Hoyer, meanwhile, started out at 5-11 and succeeded on his first two jumps. Hoyer needed two jumps to clear 6-3 but needed his third and final attempt to get through 6-4 and 6-6.
Once the Rebels senior had bowed out and Brouwer cleared 6-9 -- with ease -- the officials raised the bar to an inch just under 7 feet, and announcer Mike Jay told the crowd what was going on.
Brouwer instantly caught everyone’s attention.
His upper back hit the bar on his first attempt, then his butt knicked the bar on attempt No. 2.
In between jumps, Brouwer ran over to the edge of the stands to speak with coach Peter Carlson.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
The discussion before the final jump took a couple extra seconds.
Before his final attempt. Brouwer was greeted with a slow clap from the faithful fans who braved the rain.
He jumped up and his upper body cleared the bar.
But, his hamstrings bumped the bar on Brouwer’s descent and couldn’t get the goal he wanted.
Brouwer walked over and gave his coach and parents a hug, then walked back to shake Hoyer’s hand.
“I was close, but it’s a ways up there,” Brouwer said.
Brouwer and Hoyer were also the top two high jumpers at the Drake Relays last month. They appreciated each other’s company.
“It’s been a really cool experience,” Brouwer said. “It helped me out a lot, and I hope it helped him out a lot. He’s a great jumper.”
Albright wins 400-hurdle title
Ethan Albright is going to go study to be a pilot, just like his father who is a commercial pilot for Southwest Airlines.
Albright certainly flew around the track Friday afternoon.
The Okoboji senior won the Class 2A title in the 400-hurdle race in 54.52 seconds. That was good enough to win by 1.42 seconds ahead of Grant Bixby of Dike-New Hartford.
“It feels really good to have a season and a career end like this,” Albright said. “To be able to finish is a great accomplishment in my books.”
Albright doesn’t feel like he dominated -- he just feels he ran a good race.
“The big key for me was that I started warming up earlier than I normally do,” Albright said. “I started getting loose, especially with the weather. It’s good to shake it out.”
East’s 4x2 gets 3rd
The East 4x200 team had hopes of getting a state championship.
That didn’t happen, however, as the Black Raiders ended up third with a time of 1:28.77.
The big problem for East came on the second exchange from Ray Ray Douglas to Kayden Jones. Douglas was coming down the frontstretch fast, and Jones seemingly underestimated how quickly Douglas was moving along.
The handoff between Douglas and Jones nearly didn’t happen in the exchange zone, but senior Ardell Inlay tried to make up the lost ground.
“I guess we didn’t get a good read of me coming in,” Douglas said. “I guess he just misunderstood how fast I was coming in.”
Anderson posts well-worded note
George-Little Rock’s Joe Anderson took to social media to share his thoughts a day after a weird 3,200 (well, 2,800) in Class 1A.
Gehlen Catholic’s Will Roder was named the winner of the race after the last-lap bell rang earlier than it should have. The race was called after seven laps.
“Being stripped of my first ever State Title hurts a lot don’t get me wrong, but my identity does not come from the trophies that I have won or the ones that have been taken away,” Anderson posted on Twitter.
Anderson said he’s proud of the race and congratulated Roder on also running a great race.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about how we respond when life goes great, it’s about how we respond when bad things happen to us,” Anderson wrote.