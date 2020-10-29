IOWA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: East's Kaia Downs aims to stick with Class 4A lead group at the end

Downs also liked her time at the Sioux City metro meet hosted by South Sioux, and during that meet on Oct. 1, the Black Raiders junior ran 18:47.

There was one meet where Clarahan thought Downs didn’t have a good day, and that came in Fort Dodge.

Downs finished in seventh place at the Fort Dodge Invite Class B race, as she ran a time of 19:21.60.

Clarahan and Downs talked about the race on the ride back on Highway 20, but Clarahan chalked it up to Downs just having a bad day.

“Some of the girls she ran against there she’ll see at state, and now she knows how they ran that race, and they probably won’t change,” Clarahan said. “Now we’ve figured out what we need to do, and what to expect from them. We know who is going to be in that lead group, and she needs to be able to react and go with them. We have to make sure we’re in a position at the end to get going and go for it all.”

Heelan takes same mindset as in 2019

Last year, Heelan coach Todd Roerig didn’t realize the Crusaders finished in fifth place as a team, led by current Iowa freshman Amber Aesoph.