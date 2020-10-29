IOWA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: East's Kaia Downs aims to stick with Class 4A lead group at the end

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — East High School junior Kaia Downs' most valuable experience this season was in the same city she will be competing in on Friday.
When the gun goes off at 10:30 a.m. Friday for the Class 4A girls cross country state meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge, Downs and Black Raiders co-coach Rick Clarahan both have the same expectation for her to run with the lead group.
Downs has beaten her competition without much stress in the 2020 cross country season. She has won all but one meet this season, and her smallest margin of victory this season has been 12 seconds, which actually came last week at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet.
Downs admitted it has been weird this season not running around many runners.
So, she’s found a way challenging herself by racing against the clock.
“I definitely think I need to work on it,” Downs said. “I would like to have more in-person competition. Sure, everyone would. But, my times haven’t been horrible racing against the clock. I motivate myself, but I think it’s harder when you’re racing against yourself.”
Downs’ fastest time this season came on Sept. 1 at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, as the junior opened the season with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds.
Downs also liked her time at the Sioux City metro meet hosted by South Sioux, and during that meet on Oct. 1, the Black Raiders junior ran 18:47.
There was one meet where Clarahan thought Downs didn’t have a good day, and that came in Fort Dodge.
Downs finished in seventh place at the Fort Dodge Invite Class B race, as she ran a time of 19:21.60.
Clarahan and Downs talked about the race on the ride back on Highway 20, but Clarahan chalked it up to Downs just having a bad day.
“Some of the girls she ran against there she’ll see at state, and now she knows how they ran that race, and they probably won’t change,” Clarahan said. “Now we’ve figured out what we need to do, and what to expect from them. We know who is going to be in that lead group, and she needs to be able to react and go with them. We have to make sure we’re in a position at the end to get going and go for it all.”
Heelan takes same mindset as in 2019
Last year, Heelan coach Todd Roerig didn’t realize the Crusaders finished in fifth place as a team, led by current Iowa freshman Amber Aesoph.
Roerig admitted that the Crusaders didn’t apply any unneeded pressure on each other, and went into the 2019 state meet with a clear mind. Just run without fear.
That’s the same mindset Roerig wants Heelan to have going into Friday’s Class 3A girls race.
“I think we’re in a good position right now and we’ll run like we’ve been running all year,” Roerig said. “We exceeded our expectations. Granted, we’ve been ranked all year long. We’re treating it like any other meet. The pressure is not there.”
The Crusaders qualified for the state meet last week, by winning the Spencer qualifier with 49 points.
And, that’s with having a seven-runner lineup of three freshmen and a sophomore.
Brooklyn Stanley is one of those three freshmen, and she led the Crusaders in last Wednesday’s meet with a second-place time of 19 minutes, 33.55 seconds. The only other girl to beat Stanley last week was MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink.
The other runners who will join Stanley are senior Grace Mahaney, sophomore Jada Newberg, freshman Maddie Demke, freshman Scarlett Walsh, junior Mia Conley and senior Emma Hutchinson.
Roerig doesn’t talk about which runner is the No. 1 or which one is the No. 5. They all like to run in a big pack. Unlike in years past, Roerig doesn’t believe that the Crusaders have a clear-cut No. 1 runner.
The Crusaders don’t talk about strategy. Sure, Roerig discusses how to improve time and how a certain practice went every now and then, but there’s no talk about how to run a race. Roerig just asks his runners -- both boys and girls -- to just go out and run.
“They get into a groove that they get into, and they just go out and run,” Roerig said. “I’m not a coach who talks a lot of strategy. They’re just high school kids. I don’t want to put any added stress on them. They can adapt if they need to.
“Right now, they’re just running and they don’t need to prove anything to anybody,” Roerig said. “They did what they needed to do. I don’t think there’s pressure to do it. The work has already been done. It’s time to go out and solidify what they’ve done this year.”
Roerig believes outside of Ballard, ranked No. 1 in 3A going into the state meet, the field is wide open.
“As we know, anything can happen at the state meet,” Roerig said. “We saw some really good runners who have not done well. It’s one race, and it’s for all the marbles.”
Karras, Jordan round out metro lineup
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Sophia Karras hadn’t originally planned going out for cross country.
Karras had planned on doing volleyball going into her freshman season, but late in the summer, Karras approached coach Monte Larsen before a baseball game and asked if it was too late to join the team.
Larsen let out a smile, and told Karras to come on board.
Karras was a handful of spots away from making it to state as a freshman, and worked hard knowing how close she got.
She made the cut last week at the Spencer Class 3A meet. She was sixth last Wednesday at 19:53.
She won her first career meet earlier this season, which happened to be on her birthday.
“Sticking with it was big,” Larsen said. “If she stayed with it, she’d have chance at a state. That was her goal all year long. We’re super proud of her and she’s super pumped.”
North’s Elizabeth Jordan has improved from last year to this year, too. She came onto the scene early in the season, and has been consistently good en route to an appearance at state.
Jordan finished sixth last Wednesday, as she crossed the finish line in 19:39.
Jordan joined the Stars boys team in the state-qualifier photo last week, and let out a huge smile.
Even though Jordan can be quiet, she has some confidence behind it. North coach Abdier Marrero likes Jordan’s confidence.
“I think she’s feeling very good, and her confidence is in a really cool place,” Marrero said. “She takes every day just enjoying being out there.”
Haverdink builds up throughout season
Haverdink worked tirelessly throughout the off-season on endurance. She wanted to build on her pace, and become a stronger runner for her junior season.
Her mindset was on point.
Haverdink has ran faster than her 2019 state meet time in the last three weeks. Her time at state last year -- which was the 27th fastest -- was 19:44.
On Oct. 13 at the Siouxland Conference meet in Sheldon, Haverdink won with a time of 19:31.
The Dutchmen then ran Oct. 16 at Unity Christian’s meet, ran at Landsmeer Golf Club. In that race, Haverdink won with a time of 19:06.
Last week at the Spencer meet, Haverdink’s winning time was 19:27.
“She’ll attack any workout we give her, but she really came into the season with such a good base,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Doug De Zeeuw said. “It was fun for her to start training right away.”
De Zeeuw has also been pleased at how much Haverdink’s confidence has risen since the beginning of the summer.
Haverdink is ranked 10th in Class 3A by the IATC, entering Friday’s race in Fort Dodge.
“Just like hitting the times and being able to run with the top people in the area, that just led to a great deal of confidence,” De Zeeuw said. “She’s been solid throughout because of that. Our program is not split. We have guys and girls together and that has helped Emily. There are guys there to push Emily. I think that’s been a benefit for her and having guys run at her pace, that’s a real big help for her.”
Other storylines to watch
WC-KP sends 2: The goal for the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op team was to send a team to state. Unfortunately for WC/K-P, it finished in fourth place behind Cherokee (66), Unity Christian (71) and Sibley-Ocheyedan (74).
The combination of Wildcats and Panthers will send two runners -- Sarahy Hamman and Erika Kuntz --to the state meet.
Kuntz finished fourth (20:50) in a deep Class 2A state-qualifying meet held at Landsmeer. Hamman was 12th with a time of 21:37.
Hamman and Kuntz were part of a WC-K/P team at state last year. Hamman led her squad as the 13th overall runner at 19:43.
Kuntz, who didn’t feel well last season at the state meet, ran in 77th last season.
More on local 2A field: Cherokee junior Kyrstin Agnitsch won that Class 2A Orange City meet with a time of 20:19. Agnitsch is ranked seventh in Class 2A.
More importantly, the Braves had all five runners finish in the top-21. London Rogge was seventh (21:19), Julia Letsche was 18th (22:09), Rylie Bainbridge right after Letsche (22:11) and Riley Lubeck closed out the state-qualifying win with a 21st-place time of 22:19.
Bainbridge is the lone senior on the Cherokee top-5.
The Generals had three runners finish in the top-10. Madison Brouwer, ranked 13th in 2A, led S-O with a runner-up time of 20:43. Bria Wasmund finished in fifth (20:58) and Madison Marco ran in 21:34, good for 10th place.
The Knights return to the state meet as a team, finishing five points behind team champion Cherokee, 66-71.
Unity was at state last year, and finished eighth last season.
The Knights had three runners finish in the top-10 last week. Amaya Van Essen led the Knights last week, and she’s ranked 23rd in the 2A girls rankings.
Unity sophomore Megan Te Krony is ranked 30th in 2A.
West Sioux will be represented by Meraya Barrera, who made the cut at the Orange City meet.
Class 1A field: The Class 1A girls field will have just two runners competing, and both as individuals.
Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz, the Western Valley Conference runner-up, makes an appearance as a sophomore.
South O’Brien’s Abby Boardman also qualified for state.
