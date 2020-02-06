Iowa High School Athletic Association comes out with new football plan for Class 4A

SIOUX CITY — North High School football coach Mitch Mohr received text messages on Thursday of optimism and excitement.

That’s because the Stars learned that the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its new Class 4A “success model” schedule, good for only the 2020 season.

The schedule is designed for all Class 4A teams to play in more competitive games on a more balanced playing field.

Mohr believed the state association did well in compiling the group model for programs like North that played in blowouts in 2019.

“I would say if their goals were to make things more competitive, they did accomplish their goal,” Mohr said. “I don’t want to say that it’s a quick fix, but for Year 1, they did a good job. Deep down inside, I didn’t think they were going to make a change.”

So, how was the success model formed?

According to the IHSAA, the model measures a program’s last four years of football in two degrees: A team’s Ratings Percentage Index and a team’s playoff success.

Of the 39 teams that were ranked, North was 38th with an average RPI of 42.5 and was one of the 13 teams that haven’t made the playoffs in the last four seasons.