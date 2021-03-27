Iowa High School Athletic Association seeks new place for state baseball tournament

SIOUX CITY — Tom Keating and the rest of the Iowa High School Athletic Association is on a recon mission this week.
Earlier this week, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that the Iowa high school baseball tournament will not be held in Des Moines this year, because of the Iowa Cubs’ schedule that was built by Major League Baseball.
The tournament is scheduled to be held July 23-31.
The I-Cubs are on the road for the 23rd through the 26th but return home for a six-game home series against the Louisville Bats.
Major League Baseball has taken more control of their minor-league system, and the schedules were not built by the Pacific Coast League, the now-defunct league in which the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate used to play.
Keating said that I-Cubs General Manager Sam Bernabe was very upfront to the IHSAA about what the schedule was going to look like, since MLB now had control.
There was talk that maybe the state tournament could be bumped up a week, but Keating remembered how last season was shortened because of the COVID-19 breakout and didn’t want to shorten the 2021 season.
“There'd be some conference games and conference tournaments that would get canceled because of that,” Keating said Friday in a telephone interview. “We just didn't think we could do that to our schools. I understand (for) the 32 teams that get to state, Principal Park is just a fabulous facility, but we have 300 other schools that are playing baseball, and to shorten their seasons, we just didn't feel good about doing that.”
So, the IHSAA has been on the search for a new place to play the baseball tournament.
The IHSAA board meets on April 21, and that’s when the board will ask for approval for the site selected.
“We got to get decisions made,” Keating said. “We need to let our schools know, and we need to let our workforces know, and we need to let the host know so they can put some more workers together as well.”
He still wants this to be a special event. Keating is looking for places where more than 1,000 fans can come, a place that isn’t too far for a team to travel and, simply, a nice facility.
Fans on Twitter have suggested playing at Merchants Park in Carroll, Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Duane Banks Park in Iowa City and a few small-college and high school parks around the state.
Fans also suggested the new ballpark at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, where the Yankees and White Sox will play in August. Major League Baseball politely told the IHSAA, no.
"We even looked at the field of dreams and as politely as they could, they said don't even think about getting on that field till the Yankees and White Sox had played their game," Keating said.
Keating also has heard back from the Cedar Rapids Kernels (who play at Vets) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (Banks Park), and those facilities are not an option for the IHSAA.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits, who play at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, are also home during the week of state baseball.
So, all three current minor league baseball facilities are out of play for the tournament this season.
Keating has also looked into using community fields and semi-pro facilities across the state.
“We know where ballparks are,” Keating said. “And so we've reached out, and we're still in the middle. We are looking at high school fields, we've looked at some small-college fields. Twitter is full of suggestions for us, you know? So we appreciate that, but anything people throw out there, we've probably got in our mix as well.”
Keating said that there’s no time to be disappointed. He just has to move on and find the next-best option.
“If you worry about disappointment, you're going to be disappointed most of your life, you know,” Keating said. “We run into a lot of hurdles and a lot of barriers that we've got to overcome.”
Spring is right around the corner
The state track meet is scheduled for May 20-22 at Drake Stadium, but those dates might chance if spectator limitations are significant.
Keating and the state expect to have some guidance throughout the next week or so from the Drake Stadium directors in terms of how many people can enter in a session.
“I wouldn't call anything a major overhaul, but I think we'd have to try to maximize the opportunity,” Keating said. “Sometimes I think people feel like we want a lot of fans there so we sell a lot of tickets and the reality is, we want people to see their kids.
“And when you have all four classes going at the same time, you're splitting tickets,” Keating added. “So if there are significant capacity limitations, then we might look at a little different schedule. We're not there yet.”
As far as the boys state soccer tournament goes, the dates are still planned for June 1, 3 and 5 at the James. W Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Keating said similar protocols would be in place for fans as they were in the winter. For example, if an area team is not the first game of a given session, its fans will not be allowed in until the crowd in the preceding game clears the area.
Keating believes that the state golf and tennis tournaments will not have any fan limitations.
A lookback at the winter seasons
Keating appreciated the work that the staff — and more importantly, the fans — went through to make sure the state wrestling and boys basketball tournaments were as safe as possible.
Keating admitted that there had to be several plans in place and that there was extensive work done to make sure the tournaments could be held at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We were lucky that Polk County allowed Wells Fargo Arena to have the number of fans that we were allowed,” Keating said. “Our administrators, our coaches, our officials, our athletes kind of proved to us in the summer and fall that they could make it happen. I think the protocols that we were really insistent upon were masks and social distancing. So the pod seating and the masking was a piece of that that was going to have to happen if we were going to be able to do this.”