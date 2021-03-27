Iowa High School Athletic Association seeks new place for state baseball tournament

So, the IHSAA has been on the search for a new place to play the baseball tournament.

The IHSAA board meets on April 21, and that’s when the board will ask for approval for the site selected.

“We got to get decisions made,” Keating said. “We need to let our schools know, and we need to let our workforces know, and we need to let the host know so they can put some more workers together as well.”

He still wants this to be a special event. Keating is looking for places where more than 1,000 fans can come, a place that isn’t too far for a team to travel and, simply, a nice facility.

Fans on Twitter have suggested playing at Merchants Park in Carroll, Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Duane Banks Park in Iowa City and a few small-college and high school parks around the state.

Fans also suggested the new ballpark at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, where the Yankees and White Sox will play in August. Major League Baseball politely told the IHSAA, no.

"We even looked at the field of dreams and as politely as they could, they said don't even think about getting on that field till the Yankees and White Sox had played their game," Keating said.