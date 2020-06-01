Iowa high school baseball, softball teams take the field for first day of practice

"It was awesome. It was really, really exciting to see the guys again. The excitement was good. Guys were flying around, there was a lot of energy and it was good to get back out there," said Gabe Hoogers, who begins his first season as West's baseball coach. "I couldn't be more excited to do it with the group of guys that we have. I think we have a great group and we are excited to go out there with the four seniors and give them a proper sendoff."

Hoogers is one of a few new coaches to the metro area. Another is East softball coach Bubba Malenosky, who isn't just new to the Black Raiders program. It is of his first trips on the softball field since he is a former baseball assistant coach.

He was glad to finally get the chance to step on East's softball field on Monday.

"It's kind of strange for me because I am a brand new coach. Got to do one pitcher-catcher session and then practice starts," Malenosky said. "It went well. I think the girls are ready to be out there doing something. They are enthusiastic. They haven't been able to do much lately, nobody has been able to. I am from the baseball world so making the transition. It's my first taste of softball and from what I can tell, it's a lot faster pace game. It seems to be a lot of fun. It's going to be a pretty good transition.