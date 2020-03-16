Iowa high school events shut down for four weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY — Control what you can control, but also be ready when the time comes.
That’s the message being sent Monday all around the Iowa side of the metro from high school activities directors and coaches to athletes.
On Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced that spring sports practices and events were postponed for four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13.
Coaches are not allowed to have any in-person interaction with the student-athletes during that duration. They’re allowed to communicate via call, text or email.
Practices were to start on Monday for boys and girls golf, boys soccer and boys and girls tennis. Girls soccer practice was to begin next Monday. Track and field practice were already underway but is now suspended.
Now, everyone is in wait-and-see mode for four weeks.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton track and field coach Monte Larsen is confident his athletes will handle themselves well over the next month after having practice for a couple weeks.
The Warriors’ boys track team won the Class 3A state title last season, thanks to an unforgettable weekend from current senior Jorma Schwedler.
“Knowing the kids I have, I know they’re going to put in the time and effort,” Larsen said. “We’re not going to be there to coach them, but I know they’re going to put in the work. It’s good to see that they care.”
Larsen said that the Warriors will also hold each other accountable on both the boys and girls teams, because the Warriors have several chances to be represented at the state meet presumably beginning May 16 in Des Moines.
“You want to be there for the kids, and you want to push them,” Larsen said. “We’re limited on some of that. Anything that I can do that doesn’t cross the line, I’ll definitely do it."
The facilities will still be open throughout these four weeks, allowing those who want to put in the work to able to do so without coaches.
One of those athletes who will put the work in without face-to-face coaching assistance is West senior Hope Wagner.
Wagner finished third last year in the Class 4A shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1.25 inches, and she had goals set for qualifying for not only the Drake Relays but also for the state meet later on in May.
Wagner felt several emotions over the last 24 hours when the announcement was passed down from state authorities: Frustration, confusion and disappointment.
“I just feel my senior year is being taken away,” Wagner said. “I was looking forward to beating some records and going to state and Drake. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I wanted to do so much.
Wagner is still going through her workout regimen. She’s still lifting at an off-campus gym and is still throwing at the shot put area at West’s facility, and knows she has to keep working out should she have the chance to compete later on this spring.
“Track season hasn’t been canceled yet,” Wagner said. “I’m still holding on to that it’s still on. I know what I need to do to get to where I need to be at without my coaches. I think I’m still going to stay in shape and lift as much as I can.”
“We just can’t sit around,” Wagner said. “We need to keep doing things on our own. When we go back, we have to get back to where we were. It’s just going to be a super long preseason if it does go on.”
North girls golf coach Eric Hueschen was eager to start practice on Monday, but instead, he and the 18 Stars golfers have to take a step back.
"We got some fresh faces and depth for our team, and that was encouraging," Hueschen said. "We're worried whether we're going to have a season or not."
The Stars golf team has one senior, Sammie Rosenthal, and Hueschen named her as one of two captains. Sophomore Avery Beller was a handful of strokes shy of a state berth last season.
Hueschen was supposed to meet 13 of the golfers for the first time at a meeting on Monday, but that meeting wasn't able to happen due to the announcement. That first meeting between the golfers and the Stars coach will have to wait.
"I told them to pray for the best outcome," Hueschen said. "From what I gathered from my captain, she knew some of the girls were excited to learn about the game."
Athletic directors have to keep pushing on, too.
For example, East’s B.J. Koch has pivoted from handling spring sports for now to getting the schedules ready for next school year.
Koch usually handles those things in the summer, but without knowing when the spring season resumes, the only thing he can control is the fall schedule, especially for the Black Raiders football team.
Koch looks at what needs to be taken care of in terms of ordering supplies and equipment, and some of the East students have asked Koch when homecoming will take place in the fall.
“Once we get back to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the spring sports season, we’ll be figuring out what we’re going to do,” Koch said. “We’ll talk with the (Missouri River) conference schools about moving around those dates.”
Koch admitted it was hard to think about having no spring events calendar. He recognized how hard the students have worked and wants them to see those dues pay off on the oval, pitch, golf course and in school.
“To lose that opportunity would be unimaginable,” Koch said. “A lot of the questions I’ve gotten is would we have a spring sports season. That’s still a possibility of a spring start date of April 13.”
Bishop Heelan AD Anthony Elias has felt fortunate to have an experienced coaching staff to ride out these troubled waters with.
Sure, the Crusaders hired two new soccer coaches, Shawn Mansfield and Pat Herbst, but both have been coaching for several years and both coaches have connections with the Crusaders.
The entire group of Heelan coaches of the spring season convened Sunday night with Elias to put a plan in place, but by the time Elias arrived home, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recommended schools close four weeks to flatten the curve, and Heelan was among several Siouxland schools to adhere.
“We’re staying in constant communication about what we’re looking at,” Elias said. “We’re still hoping we can play an adjusted conference schedule.”
Part of the plan was for Heelan to cancel all non-conference games and postpone all MRAC games until April 12.
Like Koch, Elias hopes the Crusaders can participate in events but is also nervous about when events can happen.
“We’re extremely nervous about this,” Elias said. “The way the girls basketball season ended on a high note (with a Class 3A basketball championship), we want to continue that into the spring. We’re hoping to have the opportunity to do that.”