Iowa high school events shut down for four weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

“I just feel my senior year is being taken away,” Wagner said. “I was looking forward to beating some records and going to state and Drake. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I wanted to do so much.

Wagner is still going through her workout regimen. She’s still lifting at an off-campus gym and is still throwing at the shot put area at West’s facility, and knows she has to keep working out should she have the chance to compete later on this spring.

“Track season hasn’t been canceled yet,” Wagner said. “I’m still holding on to that it’s still on. I know what I need to do to get to where I need to be at without my coaches. I think I’m still going to stay in shape and lift as much as I can.”

“We just can’t sit around,” Wagner said. “We need to keep doing things on our own. When we go back, we have to get back to where we were. It’s just going to be a super long preseason if it does go on.”

North girls golf coach Eric Hueschen was eager to start practice on Monday, but instead, he and the 18 Stars golfers have to take a step back.

"We got some fresh faces and depth for our team, and that was encouraging," Hueschen said. "We're worried whether we're going to have a season or not."