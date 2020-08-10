Iowa, Nebraska high schools eager to get to fall sports season

SIOUX CITY — When the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team took the practice field on Monday night, nothing felt different between the lines.
However, routines will be very different when it’s not on the football field.
The Warriors were among the Iowa high school football teams that could practice for the first official time on Monday. Football, volleyball, fall golf and cross country teams officially started practice in Iowa and Nebraska. Some teams in central and eastern Iowa canceled Day 1 due to weather.
SB-L is just one of the many programs to have plans in place to make sure its student-athletes are well-protected at practices and games.
For example, the Warriors have asked each player to dress for practices at home. The locker room is not available to use this season. Smith has also asked each player to bring their own water bottle. During water breaks, players are encouraged to use hand sanitizer.
According to the Varsity Bound roster, the Warriors have 61 players listed.
The SB-L managers are also tasked with spraying disinfectant on tackle dummies, sleds and other equipment before and after use.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions,” Smith said. “There are a lot of things that are different. When you get on the field, football is football.”
Smith pointed out that football players and coaches alike are creatures of habit, but by practicing these new routines, he believes the players can stay safe.
“You have to think about that stuff, and things are just different,” Smith said. “We’ve taken a look at everything in the program. If there’s a chance to mitigate the spread, you have to take a look at it.”
Smith has taken a look at things other than practice. When the Warriors had film sessions in the past, they were done in a smaller room.
The film sessions this season will be held in the auditorium so that players can be more spread out. Players are also required to wear masks at all indoor team activities, including pre-game meals served by SB-L parents.
“Everything we do will be different,” Smith said. “Between those lines, we’ll be able to play. Our kids are incredibly excited. Our parents want them to play. Our state association, they’re going about this with common sense. They are safer playing sports in controlled circumstances a lot more than a typical kid that age. My goal as a coach is to make the season enjoyable for them and do everything I can to get them that experience while being safe.”
Week 1 of the high school football season is slated for Aug. 28 in both Iowa and Nebraska.
A seven-week regular season will be conducted on the Iowa side. Teams will have the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks.
Craig still learning
Siouxland Christian volleyball coach Don Craig has been coaching around the Siouxland for over 20 years, but admitted Monday he has a lot to learn.
The biggest thing he’s had to learn is to make wise decisions when it comes to keeping the Eagles safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can do all the planning and someone may still get sick. No one may get sick,” Craig said. “There’s that balance of being wise and not being fearful of life. We don't want to cause panic where we can’t do anything. I hope it carries over to the girls and with the team is that I continue to live life without panicking. I don’t want to be paralyzed on the court or in life.”
The Eagles — along the Western Valley Conference — are being proactive to make sure safety protocols are in place.
In past practices, Siouxland Christian usually does drills and rotates with different players. That didn’t happen Monday. The Eagles did their drills with the same partner throughout drills, and picked players similar to their skill set. The Eagles had 16 girls at Monday’s practice.
On Monday, the WVC announced that fans will be required to wear masks when attending matches.
When matches happen at Siouxland Christian, teams won’t be able to warm up at the same time at the gym. Fortunately, the Eagles have an auxiliary gym where the Eagles can warm up when their opponent is on the court and vice versa.
Golf in a good place
Bishop Heelan High School boys golf coach Andy Foster has confidence that the fall golf season can go off without a hitch.
After all, there already have been some big tournaments played this summer in the city.
The most recent one was Saturday and Sunday at Green Valley, as Corey Matthey won his fourth Men’s City Championship.
Green Valley had safety protocols in place, such as one exit and one entrance for patrons to use.
“When they are able to pull those things together in a healthy fashion, when they're lifting their preparation, everyone else does the same,” Foster said. “If we take the extra precautions, we can get through a golf season.”
The Crusaders started the season with having 25 players report to Whispering Creek on Monday morning. They had the golf course to themselves, so they were able to spread out among the holes.
Having 25 interested golfers is a welcoming problem to have, but Foster admitted he’ll likely have to make cuts.
“I have made cuts before and I hate using the word cut,” Foster said. “It is what it is. That’s part of the real world. It’s important that they learn it and maintain their interest. We want to keep the bottom guys interested.”
Over the season, especially during invitationals, each team is allowed six golfers with four scores being kept.
Golfers at those invitationals usually hang around the leaderboard at the conclusion of their round, but Foster and other golf coaches are discouraging that this fall.
“The state has had conversations with us about it and has given us different tools,” Foster said. “There’s different things you can do to occupy time than looking at a leaderboard. We can tell them to go putt on the practice green, or go find a bunker or go watch their teammates.”
East runs in packs
The East boys and girls cross country teams wasted little time to practice on Monday.
The Black Raiders were running at 7 a.m. Monday near Graceland Cemetery getting some repetitions in before the thunderstorm swept through the city.
All the runners raced to the school to beat the brunt of the storm, which they beat by 2 minutes.
Before the rain came, the teams could be seen running in packs based on talent, and East co-coach Rick Clarahan sees that being a common theme throughout the season.
The lead group usually averages 6 minutes, 30 seconds per mile, and the other groups tend to be 15-20 seconds behind per pack.
Because of that, neither Clarahan nor co-coach Nick Gaul required the runners to wear masks.
“There's enough separation for kids for the most part,” Clarahan said. “I make sure I keep away from everybody.”
Clarahan did report that one of the runners on the team did have a positive test over the summer, and that individual had to run alone during those two weeks. It happened over the first week of summer training, and the runner has been cleared to practice and participate with the team.
Summit League postpones fall sports
The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously Monday to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.
A full announcement is expected Tuesday.
